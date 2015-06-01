Jeremy Clements Racing will run the full 2017 NASCAR XFINITY season

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is excited to announce that they will run the full 2017 NASCAR XFINITY season. The family run single car team will be competing in their seventh full time season. JCR finished the 2016 season with 3 Top 10s and 15th in the driver standings.

JCR will extend their sponsorship with www.Repairablevehicles.com as a season-long partner on the #51 Chevrolet Camaro SS. Repairable Vehicles will be the primary sponsor for both Daytona races and Talladega and other races to be named in the coming weeks. Clements said “It’s awesome to have Brad Meyer and Repairable Vehicles back again this year. They have really stepped up our speedway program with a new car and new look.” JCR is also, please to announce the return of long time partners All South Electrical out of Cartersville, GA, BRT Extrusions out of Niles, OH and Harrison’s Workwear out of Mauldin, SC as associate sponsors for Daytona. All South Electrical will also be a primary sponsor for four races in 2017 beginning in Atlanta. BRT and Harrison’s will also return during the season as associate sponsors in up-coming races.

When asked about 2017 Clements said “It’s great to have ASE, BRT and Harrison’s back for this season too. I’m just ready to get back on track. The competition definitely has gotten deeper but the new point’s format will be fun and give us better opportunities to secure a playoff berth.” The team is aggressively pursuing more sponsorship partners and will announce those partnerships as they become available.

RepairableVehicles.com, a division of Interstate Auto Center, Inc., is one of the leading resellers of repairable vehicles in North America. By working together with insurance companies, dealerships, rental companies, and automotive salvage auctions, they are able to provide an ever changing inventory of high quality total-loss, recovered theft, collision damage, and other types of repairable vehicles to their customers worldwide. www.Repairablevehicles.com

All South Electrical Constructors, Inc. began as a single family and small multifamily / commercial electrical contractor in 1993. Today, All South Electrical is one of the most competitive electrical contractors within the multifamily market. The company presently averages 5,000 units per year, while offering a 24-hour service department. All South Electrical is licensed in most of the southeastern states and continues to grow and expand with the market’s needs. Visit www.allsouthelectric.com for more information.

BRT Extrusions Inc. (Building Relationships Together) established in 2004 delivers high quality aluminum extrusions from standard or custom dies in several grades of Aluminum Alloys and Tempers. BRT services include extrusion press capabilities from a 1675 ton press to 2200 ton press plus and fabricating and finishing capabilities. Visit brtextrusions.com for more information.

Harrison’s Workwear was established in 1999, first opening in Mauldin, South Carolina. Harrison’s has grown from a one brand boot and shoe store into a workwear business that carries all major brands. They pride their selves in being one of Carhartt’s premiere accounts, and maintain a large inventory of quality Carhartt products at affordable prices. Harrison’s now carries the largest selection in the Carolina’s. Harrison’s expanded the clothing department after many requests from loyal customers, and has more recently added Dickies and Wrangler brands to the line. They also provide a full time shoe truck and have accounts established with many companies in upstate South Carolina. Visit www.harrisonsworkwear.com for the Harrison’s Workwear experience.

