Tony Stewart Reconsidering Sprint Car Schedule

Photo Credit: Todd Warshaw/NASCAR via Getty Images

Three-time champion Tony Stewart who was scheduled to run upwards of 80 Sprint Car races throughout the year, withdrew from Saturday’s finale at the Artic Cat All-Start Circuit of Champions at Bubba Raceway Park located in Ocala, Florida. After finishing a disappointing 17th and 21st in two races, Stewart is considering a schedule change for his upcoming 2017 Sprint Car season.

Stewart’s public relations representative released the following statement on Tony Stewart after withdrawing Saturday night.

“Tony Stewart has scratched for the evening and is reconsidering his schedule with the All Star Circuit of Champions due to his ownership of the series. Requirements of owning and managing the series supersede his own driving ambitions. We apologize for the change in tonight’s schedule and appreciate everyone’s understanding.”

Stewart will head to Daytona International Speedway this month with his Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team who switched to Ford for the 2017 season with Clint Bowyer replacing Stewart as the driver of the Mobil 1 Ford.

