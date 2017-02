NASCAR Racing Schedule for Daytona Speedweeks

Tweet Photo Credit: Chris Trotman/NASCAR via Getty Images

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, XFINITY Series and Camping World Truck Series will open the 2017 season at Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

Analyzing The Advanced Auto Parts Clash At Daytona:

Unlike previous years, the starting field for the 2017 Advanced Auto Parts Clash at Daytona will not be a predetermined number of cars; rather, the field is limited to drivers who meet more exclusive criteria. The 2017 Eligible Participants Include:

2016 Coors Light Pole Winners: Greg Biffle, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Carl Edwards, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.

Former Clash Winners: Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Tony Stewart

Former Daytona 500 Pole Winners: Danica Patrick

2016 Monster Energy Playoff Participants: Chris Buescher, Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray

Breakdown of Clash at Daytona Winners:

Year Driver Year Driver 1979 Buddy Baker 1998 Rusty Wallace 1980 Dale Earnhardt 1999 Mark Martin 1981 Darrell Waltrip 2000 Dale Jarrett 1982 Bobby Allison 2001 Tony Stewart 1983 Neil Bonnett 2002 Tony Stewart 1984 Neil Bonnett 2003 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 1985 Terry Labonte 2004 Dale Jarrett 1986 Dale Earnhardt 2005 Jimmie Johnson 1987 Bill Elliott 2006 Denny Hamlin 1988 Dale Earnhardt 2007 Tony Stewart 1989 Ken Schrader 2008 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 1990 Ken Schrader 2009 Kevin Harvick 1991 Dale Earnhardt 2010 Kevin Harvick 1992 Geoff Bodine 2011 Kurt Busch 1993 Dale Earnhardt 2012 Kyle Busch 1994 Jeff Gordon 2013 Kevin Harvick 1995 Dale Earnhardt 2014 Denny Hamlin 1996 Dale Jarrett 2015 Matt Kenseth 1997 Jeff Gordon 2016 Denny Hamlin

Please check below for the complete schedule of events.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 17:

On Track:

5-5:55 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice for The Clash at Daytona – FS1

6:30-7:25 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice for The Clash at Daytona – FS1

Saturday, Feb. 18:

On Track:

11:30 a.m.-3:25 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice – FS1

8 p.m.: Cup Series Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona (75 laps, 187.5 miles) – FS1

Sunday, Feb. 19:

On Track :

3:10 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 Qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) – FOX

TV Schedule Feb. 13-19

Thursday, Feb. 23:

On Track:

Noon-12:55 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1

2-2:55 p.m.: Truck Series First Practice – FS1

4-4:55 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – FS1

7 p.m.: First Can-Am Duel race (60 laps, 150 miles) – FS1

9 p.m.: Second Can-Am Duel race (60 laps, 150 miles) – FS1 (time approx.)

Friday, Feb. 24:

On Track:

Noon-12:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series First Practice – FS1

1-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 Practice – FS1

2-2:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS1

3-3:55 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 Practice – FS1

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds), FS1

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps, 250 miles), FS1

Saturday, Feb. 25:

On Track :

10:30 a.m.: XFINITY Series Qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) – FS1

12:30-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 Final Practice – FS1

3:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series Powershares QQQ 300 (120 laps, 300 miles) – FS1

Sunday, Feb. 26:

On Track :

2 p.m.: Daytona 500 (200 laps, 500 miles) – FOX

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **