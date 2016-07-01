Clint King – Daytona International Speedway Advance

Team: No. 58 Warehouse Design / MOMO Motorsports / Safecraft / Lira Motorsports Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Keith Wolfe

ADVANCE NOTES

Double Duty at Daytona

King will be pulling double-duty efforts at Daytona during Speedweeks. Not only will he be piloting the No. 58 Ford Mustang during the ARCA Racing Series race on Saturday, but also he will be competing in the Xfinity Series race at Daytona on February 25 for BJ McLeod Motorsports in the No. 99 entry.

Get to Know Clint

Clint King has been behind the wheel of a racecar since the young age of eight. Now 21, King has multiple championships and race wins on his racing resume. Starting out in Bandoleros, he has moved through the ranks from Pro Challenge all the way to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He has had a lot of history in the ARCA Racing Series from 2011-2013 by racking up four top-5’s and eight top-10’s on his limited race schedule. Last season, King began his journey through the NASCAR Xfinity Series with BJ McLeod Motorsports when he made his first career start at Richmond International Raceway. He later raced for McLeod at Charlotte and Texas.

Clint on Daytona

“Getting to run Daytona is an awesome experience. Growing up a short track racer it has always been a dream to one day make it to this stage. It’s pretty crazy to think that day is almost here. Thankfully we got a day of testing in January. We had a good bit to work on and improve but I’m confident we will have a good race car based on all the things we learned at the test. You never know when you will get this opportunity again, so I am definitely looking forward to making the most of it.”

Follow King and Lira Motorsports

Be sure to follow Clint and Lira Motorsports on social media throughout the week; Facebook/ DriverClintKing, /LiraMotorsportsFL; Twitter- @driverClintKing, @LiraMotorsports.

Tune-in

The Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 Driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway will air live on FOX SPORTS 1 Saturday, February 18th at 4:00pm ET. The ARCA Racing Series takes to the track for practice on Thursday from 4:00-6:00 pm ET. Final practice will take place on Friday from 9:30-10:30 am ET. Qualifying will take place on Friday at 3:30 pm ET (Group Qualifying). The Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 will consist of 80 laps for 200 miles.

About Warehouse Design:

Warehouse Design Inc. is located in Thomasville, N.C. and was established in 1997. The company specializes in warehouse and distribution center space optimization and increased throughput. Their team of design specialist have the ability to design the system, supply the equipment and provide the turnkey installation of all equipment proposed – “Concept Through Acceptance”. Visit them on the web at warehousedesign.net.

About MOMO Motorsport: MOMO’s product line includes consumer accessories such as steering wheels, gear shift knobs and alloy wheels, through to race equipment such as racing suits and helmets. They bring to the market the finest Italian style, a long tradition of quality, and their racing experience of many years, and technological innovation respectful of the environment. They turn cars from simple tools into a way of life. Visit them on the web at momo.com.

About Safecraft Safety Equipment: Safecraft is a supplier of safety equipment for motorsports, aviation, and marine industries. They specialize in high quality fire suppression systems that are used in a very wide range of racing. Their extinguishers are used more than any other brand in NASCAR, NHRA, and SCCA. Visit them on the web at safecraft.com.

About Lira Motorsports: Lira Motorsports is a multi-car, multi series race team owned by Carlos and Amanda Lira. Lira Motorsports’ racing programs are operated from a 30,000-square foot compound in Port-Orange, Florida, just minutes from Daytona International Speedway. Visit us at liramotorsports.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **