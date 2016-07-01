Sporting new partners Terry Jones; Rette Jones Racing saddle up for Daytona

Tweet Terry Jones, driver of the No. 30 Buck Twenty / Nortrax car alongside Rette Jones Racing (RJR) partner Mark Rette.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – When the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards starts their new season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February, there’s one thing you can count on.

Terry Jones.

2017 is no different for the Amherstburg, Ontario Canada native as his Rette Jones Racing prepares to make their 10th start at the “World Center of Racing” in their familiar No. 32 entry.

While the season-opening event for the diverse racing tour hasn’t always been kind to Jones or his team, his passion for auto racing and love for Daytona International Speedway keeps the veteran driver on the track.

“It’s a new year with the same agenda,” said Jones. “We’re going to Daytona with one goal of qualifying good and then letting the race play out for itself. Last year, I only had two laps in the race and a bunch of us were wiped out. I really hope that doesn’t happen this year, but I’m anxious to get down there with my team and hopefully have a good showing.”

It’s a busy week for the Rette Jones Racing team. In addition to the ARCA race at the 2.5-mile superspeedway of Daytona, the team will also be competing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season-opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway with NASCAR Next driver Tyler Dippel.

“Mark (Rette) my partner has done a really good job growing Rette Jones Racing into a successful motorsports program,” Jones added. “We talk every day and even though I’m not in Mooresville all the time, our commitment together to putting competitive cars on the track in any division we compete in is the number one priority. From there, we just go for the flow.

“Rette will be at New Smyrna for most of the day on Saturday working with Tyler and the team, but it means a lot that he’s going to hustle back and watch our ARCA team preform. It’s our hope that we’ll compete in a couple more races than last year. We have the capabilities, we just don’t want to take away the focus from the bigger picture of the K&N championship with Tyler.”

Before Jones shifts his concentration to Sunday night with Dippel, he will look for his seventh career top-10 in his 57th ARCA race with new supporters.

The band Buck Twenty and Nortrax will sport their logos on Jones’ No. 30 in Saturday afternoon’s 80-lap roar.

Nestled in the small town of Harrow, Ontario Canada, Mike Ure and Aidan Johnson-Bujold are a singer / songwriter duo. The two combine their distinct voices to create a trademark blend that listeners have recognized and proudly identify as Buck Twenty.

Their debut four track extended play (EP) was put on display as they were honored as Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAO) artist of the month in January 2015.

Nortrax Inc., a John Deere company operates John Deere construction and forestry dealerships throughout the United States and Canada. They are committed to serving those linked to the land based on our core values of integrity, quality, commitment and innovation, values that have sustained John Deere for over 179 years.

“I’m thankful to represent both Buck Twenty and Nortrax at Daytona,” said Jones. “I have a great relationship with them both and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to drive the car that will carry their logos at Daytona.”

The Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 driven by General Tire (80 laps / 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2017 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Thurs., Feb. 16 with a two-hour session from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. A final practice session has been etched in on Fri., Feb. 17 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Group qualifying is set for later in the day at 3:30 p.m. The preamble for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ “Clash” is set to take the green flag on Sat., Feb. 18 shortly after 4:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.

