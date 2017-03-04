Ty Pennington To Serve As Grand Marshal At 2017 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 14, 2017) – Acclaimed television personality and designer Ty Pennington has been named grand marshal for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday, March 5, 2017.

An Atlanta native and alumnus of The Art Institute of Atlanta, Pennington will return to his home state to visit with race fans, attend the pre-race drivers’ meeting and give the drivers’ command as part of his grand marshal duties.

“I am very excited to be coming home to Atlanta to work with Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said Pennington of the opportunity. “The fans at their events are always filled with energy and love to have a good time. I can’t wait!”

Pennington first won national attention as the quirky and creative carpenter on the groundbreaking home-improvement series Trading Spaces. Later, as host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Pennington helped transform the lives of thousands while inspiring millions more around the world to volunteer their time to help others.

Pennington recently was the host of Food Network’s American Diner Revival, a hit show that showcases both design and food in an emotionally charged format. Ty travels the country breathing new life into the heart and soul of many communities and local diners.

Ty also worked with the legendary Chef Emeril Lagasse in the TBS show On The Menu. The Mark Burnett-produced show is “the first cooking competition show to give viewers at home the chance to taste the dishes they see on screen.”

NASCAR racing returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway March 3-5, 2017, featuring the Rinnai 250 XFINITY Series and Active Pest Control 200 Camping World Truck Series doubleheader on Saturday, March 4 and the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 5.

For more information or to purchase tickets today, contact the Atlanta Motor Speedway ticket office at (770) 946-4211, (877) 9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **