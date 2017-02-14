NHRA Star Courtney Force Named Honorary Pace Car Driver for Advance Auto Parts Clash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 14, 2017) – Courtney Force, the winningest female Funny Car drag racer in National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) history, will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Advance Auto Parts Clash on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.

The Advance Auto Parts Clash is the annual non-points/high-profile season-opening race for NASCAR, featuring an exclusive field of drivers from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The event, which debuted in 1979, features an exclusive field of drivers: 2016 pole winners, former Clash champions, former DAYTONA 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2016 and drivers from 2016 playoffs. The 75-lap/187.5-mile race will be split into two segments, separated by a mandatory caution period at Lap 25. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8 p.m. ET.

Force, the daughter of NHRA legend John Force, drives the Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro SS for John Force Racing in Funny Car competition. She has eight career NHRA national event victories, with career-best runs of 3.849 seconds (set in Pomona last weekend) and 331.45 mph. Force has finished in the top 10 of the final Funny Car point standings in five of her six seasons. She has 134 round wins in her career.

“I’m so thrilled to be the honorary pace car driver for the Advance Auto Parts Clash!” Force said. “I’m extremely nervous but honored at the same time to be driving that Chevy pace car before the veterans and young up-and-comers take on the track. Being a girl that races the NHRA in a straight line for a living at over 330 mph, I hope I can keep the pace in front of the pack and keep turnin left!

“Can’t wait to get back on a track to help NASCAR kick off their race season and help represent Advance Auto Parts. I look forward to the event and to help lead the way before their race begins. Huge thanks to Daytona International Speedway, Advance Auto Parts and NASCAR for the opportunity to be on a track full of racing legends.”

Tickets for the Advance Auto Parts Clash, the 59th annual DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 26 and all other Speedweeks events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.

