Earnhardt Jr. Makes Debut as Host of Podcast, Dale Jr. Download

Addition of Junior bolsters Dirty Mo Radio’s compelling new-season line-up

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 14, 2017) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. will steer more than just the No. 88 Chevrolet this season as the NASCAR Cup Series cranks up this week.

Today Earnhardt Jr. made his debut as host of Dale Jr. Download, a weekly podcast on his Dirty Mo Radio network. While the new episode was Earnhardt Jr.’s first as host, it began the fifth season for Dirty Mo Radio, home to eight racing or lifestyle programs.

“Dirty Mo Radio is still evolving, but I’m proud of what it has become, which is an extremely reliable and mobile option for fans to access content,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “Hosting my own podcast was sort of the next step of that evolution, not just for Dirty Mo Radio but also for me. I had been interested in hosting, but in the height of my concussion rehab I realized just how valuable this communication channel was. We used Dirty Mo Radio podcasts to share information directly to the fans. That was important to me – to know they could hear about my situation from nobody else’s voice but mine.”

In today’s episode of Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt and co-host Tyler Overstreet discussed off-season changes made by NASCAR to improve the sport. The 14-time most popular driver also responded to recent comments from Richard Petty regarding his return to racing, and he shared a personal story about longtime family friend and legendary racer Neil Bonnett. Earnhardt ended the show by answering questions submitted by fans via Twitter.

“It’s our first show,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “We’ll get better every week. It’s something I’m taking seriously. I want to add to the transparency of my passion for this sport, my enthusiasm for being back in the race car, and my appreciation for everyone who has supported me.”

Earnhardt Jr. will record most of his episodes from Dirty Mo Radio’s Axalta Studio, located in the retail store at JR Motorsports. New episodes of Dale Jr. Download will post on Tuesdays throughout the race season. Like all Dirty Mo Radio podcasts, it is available free of charge on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and all major podcasting outlets. Dirty Mo Radio is also housed on DaleJr.com.

The complete 2017 programming line-up for Dirty Mo Radio is as follows:

SUNDAY: “JR Motorsports Up Front” presented by K1 Speed – an audio diary of Justin Allgaier and other JR Motorsports drivers as they compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. New episodes post every weekend following NXS races starting Feb. 25.

MONDAY: “Door, Bumper, Clear” presented by OneMain Financial – candid and hilarious discourse from veteran spotters T.J. Majors and Brett Griffin as they spend their lives touring the NASCAR circuit. The new season of DBC debuts on Feb. 20 following The Clash at Daytona.

MONDAY: “JR Nation UnDAMNrestricted” presented by Oskar Blues – Dirty Mo Radio’s first-ever podcast of the fans, by the fans, and for the fans. New episodes to post following race weekends throughout the year.

TUESDAY: “Dale Jr. Download” – unparalleled perspective from the track, candid commentary about the sport, and fascinating, first-person insight from Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself and co-host Tyler Overstreet. New season debuted today.

WEDNESDAY: “Fast Lane Family” presented by TIGI – a lifestyle podcast featuring the perspectives, stories and relationships of Kelley Earnhardt Miller and her teenage daughter Karsyn Elledge. New episodes to post on alternating Wednesdays with Earnhardt Outdoors starting Feb. 22.

WEDNESDAY: “Earnhardt Outdoors” – a hunting, fishing and camping podcast hosted by Kerry Earnhardt and L.W. Miller that shares the Earnhardt family passion for the great outdoors. Episodes post on alternating Wednesdays with Fast Lane Family starting March 15.

THURSDAY: “Back In The Day” presented by Axalta – refurbished from the 2006-07 TV series Back In The Day with Dale Jr., this podcast is your NASCAR time machine that revisits auto racing’s milestone moments, influential figures, and historical highlights. Hosted by Ron Lemasters and Steve Richards, new episodes scheduled for every other Thursday starting Feb. 23.

INTERMITTENTLY: “Said Junior” presented by Nationwide – full audio replay of press conferences and media sessions by Earnhardt Jr. throughout the NASCAR season. New season debuted on Jan. 31 and will continue throughout the year.

