McDonald’s Big Mac Getting Things Beefed Up For Start of New Season

New McDonald’s Mac Lineup To Be Featured on No. 1 Chevrolet To Kick-Off 2017 NASCAR Season

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 13, 2017) – The iconic McDonald’s Big Mac will be joined by two new burgers that will be featured on the Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) Chevrolet SS, driven by 2010 Daytona 500 Champion Jamie McMurray, at the season-opening, “The Clash at Daytona”. The Mac Jr.™ and Grand Mac™ will join Big Mac® on the No. 1 Chevrolet SS when the green flag drops on the 2017 NASCAR racing season at Daytona International Speedway (DIS).

The Clash at Daytona is a limited-eligibility, elite field of drivers, that starts the new racing season with a non-points paying event. McMurray has made 10 appearances in The Clash during his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career.

Notes of Interest

Top Billing: The Grand Mac and Mac Jr. recently joined the legendary Big Mac roster for a limited time on McDonald’s national menu. This marks the first time, in the eight year partnership between McDonald’s and CGR, that Big Mac or any other menu item will be featured as a full paint scheme on the No. 1 Chevrolet SS.

Making of a Legend: The Big Mac was first introduced in 1967 by Jim Delligatti, a McDonald’s franchisee from Pennsylvania, before being available nationwide the following year. In honor of the Big Mac creator, who recently passed away (Nov. 28, 2016), the No. 1 Chevrolet SS will feature his name over the right side door to pay tribute to the memory of the long-time McDonald’s franchisee.

Daytona Success: McMurray is a two-time winner in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition at DIS. He won the 2007 Coke Zero 400 and the 2010 Daytona 500. Additionally he was on the winning team for the 2015 Rolex 24 at Daytona. McMurray is one of only four drivers to ever win the Daytona 500 and the Rolex 24 at Daytona (AJ Foyt, Mario Andretti and Jeff Gordon)

Quote Board:

Dan Delligatti, McDonald’s Owner/Operator and Grandson of Big Mac Creator, Jim Delligatti: “As Jim Delligatti’s grandson, I am proud that the CGR team and McDonald’s will pay tribute to my grandfather’s memory by having his name displayed on the Big Mac race car. I am a big CGR and McMurray fan and have been to several races with the team, so I am looking forward to seeing the No. 1 in The Clash at Daytona”

Steve Lauletta, President, Chip Ganassi Racing: “it is exciting to have McDonald’s use the partnership with our team to promote this menu offering. With the excitement of the new NASCAR season and the national launch of the Mac sandwiches, The Clash at Daytona will be a great place to showcase the Big Mac promotion”.

Jamie McMurray, Driver No. 1 McDonald’s Big Mac Chevrolet SS: “I might be the most excited person on the team about this car because the Big Mac has always been my favorite menu item at McDonald’s. It will be fun to have the Big Mac on the car for the first race of the season in Daytona”.

