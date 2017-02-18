ARCA Racing Series Preview: Daytona International Speedway

Race Weekend Information

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2017

Event: Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 Driven by General Tire

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Series: ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards

Watch it live: FOX Sports 1

Driver: Michael Self

Car: No. 28 Sinclair Oil Toyota Camry

Team: MDM Motorsports

Crew Chief: Shane Huffman

A Look Back: On Oct. 14, 2016, Michael Self drove the No. 28 Sinclair Oil entry from a 26th-place starting position to a third-place finish at Kansas Speedway.

A Look Ahead: This Saturday, Feb. 18, Self will return to the No. 28 Sinclair Oil Toyota Camry looking to score a victory in the ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 Driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway.

Self on Daytona: “I’m having a hard time coming up with words to describe all the emotions of getting here, but I can’t believe it’s actually happening. To have the opportunity to drive the No. 28 Sinclair Oil Toyota Camry at Daytona is one of my proudest moments in racing. I can’t wait to get on track on Thursday to show off the car in practice. I think we’ve done everything we can to prepare properly for this. MDM Motorsports has worked countless hours on the car and Sinclair Oil Corporation has shown a huge commitment getting behind us and pushing their end of the program. When it comes to the race, we need to be smart, work together as a team, and control the things that we can actually control. If we do our best and pay attention to the factors that we can control, I think we have every capability to be in contention at the end.”

About Michael Self: A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Self is an accomplished road racer, four-time Utah State Karting champion, and six-time NASCAR K&N Pro Series winner. Self has made four starts in NASCAR XFINITY Series competition, driving for JD Motorsports. He scored a career-best 11th-place finish at Wisconsin’s Road America in 2015. In 2016, he helped guide Justin Haley to the NKNPSE championship from the spotter’s stand and as a driver’s coach. He returned to driving in the October 2016 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards event at Kansas Speedway, where he earned a third-place finish. For live updates and breaking news, follow Self on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and use #DINORacing to join the race weekend conversation!

About MDM Motorsports: MDM Motorsports is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards, and NASCAR K&N Pro Series team based out of Mooresville, N.C. For more information about the team visit MDMMotorsports.com, like the team on Facebook by searching MDM Motorsports or follow them on Twitter, @MDMMotorsports.

