Ryan Blaney Looks to Put Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion Into Victory Lane at Daytona Speedway for First Time Since 2011

DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 15, 2017 – Wood Brothers Racing’s iconic No. 21 Ford has been to victory lane at the Daytona 500 five times in the team’s 66 years of NASCAR competition. Can their second-year driver, Ryan Blaney, behind the wheel of the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Fusion, chalk up the Woods’ sixth win in The Great American Race?

If so, it would be Blaney’s first win in the newly minted Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the second Daytona win for Motorcraft/Quick Lane – the first being Trevor Bayne’s improbable 2011 rookie win.

“Obviously it would be huge,” Blaney said. “There would be no bigger feat than being able to win the 500 for the Wood Brothers.”

The young driver is making progress at the speedway. In 2015, despite having a fast car, engine problems ended his day early. Last year, Blaney and company recovered from early race handing issues and a loose wheel to post a 19th-place finish.

A Blaney win in the Daytona 500 would put him in an elite club of former Wood Brothers drivers who have piloted the No. 21 to victory in stock car racing’s most prestigious race. He would join Bayne and Tiny Lund (1963), Cale Yarborough (1968), A.J. Foyt (1972) and David Pearson (1976).

To join that fraternity, Blaney and the Wood Brothers will have to navigate NASCAR’s new race format, which breaks each event into three segments, the first two resulting in points for the top 10 finishers and the last receiving the appropriate race points.

“I think the new rules will add some excitement to the races,” Blaney said. “And I like that the bonus points benefit us throughout the playoffs.”

Crew chief Jeremy Bullins also is looking forward to running under the new format.

“It will certainly change the (pit) windows concerning getting to the end of the segments, but it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to from the strategy side,” Bullins said. “I think it’s great to mix it up a little bit and create new strategies, but at the end of the day you’ll still want to be up front all race which is what we would like to be doing anyhow. If you qualify well and have fast cars hopefully we can be in position to take advantage of the points that will be awarded.”

Bullins said his team is ready for Daytona and the coming season.

“We feel like it’s all out in front of us and we just have to do our jobs and keep bringing fast cars to the track and capitalize when we do,” he said. “We know this team is capable of doing good things and we need to prove that.”

Blaney, now with a full season of experience under his belt, will be driving for the first time minus the yellow rookie stripe on the rear bumper.

“I believe it’s a big deal getting the yellow bumper off,” he said. “It makes you feel like a full-fledged part of the series rather than just a rookie.”

The practice sessions for Daytona 500 qualifying is Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. and can be seen on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Pole qualifying will be run on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3:10 p.m. and will be televised on FOX. Practice for the Can-Am Duels will be shown on FS1 at noon and 1 p.m. ET on Feb. 23. The Can-Am Duels will air on FS1 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 23. Practice for the Daytona 500 airs on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. on FS1. The Daytona 500 begins on FOX at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Daytona 500 Facts

Track: 2.5-mile super speedway

Laps: 200

1st Race: 1959

Wood Brothers Wins: 5 (Last in 2011)

Race Record: Buddy Baker, 1980, 177.602 mph

2016 Winner: Denny Hamlin

2016 No. 21 Finish: 19th

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 98 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous No. 21 racecar.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **