Tickets go on sale February 16 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 and Pure Michigan 400

BROOKLYN, Mich. (Feb. 15, 2017) — The wait is almost over to get in on all the action at Michigan International Speedway in 2017. Tickets and camping go on sale on February 16 for both Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends at NASCAR’s fastest track.

The speedway is making it easy for fans to get the best tickets and camping this summer. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 800-354-1010.

“Michigan International Speedway is the place to be this summer for two exciting weekends and five thrilling races,” track President Rick Brenner said. “The action at NASCAR’s fastest track will create memories of a lifetime for friends and families. The season begins with the DAYTONA 500 on February 26 and the FireKeepers Casino 400 and Pure Michigan 400 will be here soon.”

The first of the tracks two traditional NASCAR weekends in 2017 is June 16-18 with the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Corrigan Oil 200 on June 16; NASCAR XFINITY Series on June 17; and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 is on Father’s Day on June 18.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will wind up its summertime stint at MIS with the Pure Michigan 400 on August 13. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200 is on August 12.

Fans can experience all the thrills at NASCAR’s fastest track this summer. The track has tickets and camping for everybody:

– Tickets start at $38 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 18 and the Pure Michigan 400 on August 13.

– Tickets start at $35 for the NASCAR XFINITY Series race on June 17 and at $25 for the LTi Printing 200 on August 12.

– Fans can purchase tickets to the Corrigan Oil 200 on June 16 starting at $20.

– Tickets start at $10 for qualifying on August 11.

– Children 12 and under can get three days of NASCAR action starting at $20, ensuring families a weekend of fun for one low price. Children 12 and under are FREE on Fridays and Saturdays.

– Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $165.

– Enjoy the FREE Concert behind Turn 3 on Saturday in June and August with a Sunday admission ticket, MISCamping.com Infield, MISCamping.com APEX or The Deck wristband

– PrimeSport is offering travel packages, including two or three-night hotel accommodations, round-trip transfers to the race and premium race tickets.

NASCAR will kick off the 2017 season with the DAYTONA 500 on February 26 at Daytona International Speedway. The 2016 DAYTONA 500 will air live on FOX. MIS is hosting a DAYTONA 500 Watch Party at the recently opened Dacey’s Taphouse inside of FireKeepers Casino Hotel beginning at 2 p.m. The party will continue right to the checkered flag of the DAYTONA 500.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest track and the Great Escape, a venerable NASCAR national park where fans can get away and enjoy the very best in racing and camaraderie. It’s the love of racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for nearly 50 years.

2017 Michigan International Speedway Schedule

Friday, June 16 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Corrigan Oil 200 and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Saturday, June 17 NASCAR XFINITY Series

Sunday, June 18 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

Friday, Aug. 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200

Sunday, Aug. 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400

