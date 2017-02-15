SPORT CLIPS HAIRCUTS RETURNS AS ENTITLEMENT PARTNER FOR DARLINGTON RACEWAY’S NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will once again honor America’s military heroes through Sport Clips’ Help A Hero program



DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (February 15, 2017) – Longtime partners, Sport Clips Haircuts and the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) will once again return to sponsor the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 NASCAR XFINITY Series event at Darlington Raceway, extending their entitlement sponsorship through the 2020 race season.



The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 is slated for Saturday, Sept. 2 at the track Too Tough To Tame, as part of Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback weekend.

“We appreciate the strong partnership we’ve had with Sport Clips and the VFW since 2012,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “They’ve seen value in their sponsorship of our NASCAR XFINITY Series race and have used it as a platform to support military veterans and their families for many years. We’re pleased to be able to team up with them again to support our military heroes and extend our relationship for another four years. It’s a great fit for our Labor Day throwback weekend.”

Sport Clips and the VFW are proud supporters of Darlington’s throwback campaign, having run special paint schemes in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series races since the program began in 2015. Last year’s MENCS scheme on Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota car for Joe Gibbs Racing featured a tribute to NASCAR Hall of Fame member Darrell Waltrip.

The 2017 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race will also feature special retro-style designed tickets for the first time. Similar to the special Bojangles’ Southern 500 tickets produced the past two years, the XFINITY Series ticket will tie the past and present of the sport together by recognizing 1987 race winner Dale Earnhardt Sr., along with last year’s victor Elliott Sadler.

Sport Clips and the VFW will continue to use their NASCAR entitlement partnership to raise awareness about the struggles many military families are facing and the VFW’s mission to support active-duty military, veterans and their families.

“As a South Carolina native, the Sport Clips partnership with Darlington Raceway is extra special to me, but even more important is our support of the VFW through this race sponsorship,” Gordon Logan, founder and CEO of Sport Clips and Sumter, S.C. native said. “We are happy to extend our partnership with Darlington and look forward to celebrating military families while enjoying a weekend of great NASCAR racing in September.”

As part of this year’s partnership, Darlington Raceway is giving fans the opportunity to donate to Sport Clips’ Help A Hero campaign as part of their ticket purchase for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race. Simply visit www.DarlingtonRaceway.com to purchase tickets and it will prompt you to donate when checking out.

For 10 years, Sport Clips has been a proud sponsor of the VFW, starting with support of Operation Uplink in 2007, which provided phone calls home for service members stationed overseas. In 2013, the VFW “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship” program was launched, which provides educational scholarships up to $5,000 to veterans and active duty service members.

To date more than 700 scholarships have been awarded and Sport Clips has provided more than $3 million in scholarships for a total of nearly $5 million donated to the VFW over the last decade. The company’s most recent donation was a record-breaking $1 million presented to the VFW at their national headquarters in December.

Sport Clips is also a partner of Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing and will sponsor a total of seven races during the 2017 NASCAR season, including both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series races at Darlington with Denny Hamlin.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, is ranked by EntrepreneurMagazine as one of the “Fastest-Growing Franchises” and in the top 10 in its “Franchise 500.” There are more than 1,600 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the “Official Haircutter” of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a “2016 Best for Vets: Franchises” by Military Times. Sport Clips provides “haircuts with heart” through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has given $5 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Furniture Row Racing’s NASCAR driver Erik Jones, and partners with numerous NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

About the VFW

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899 and chartered by Congress in 1936, the VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With nearly 1.7 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in more than 6,500 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim “NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS” than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit our website at www.vfw.org.

About Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is now The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tickets are on sale now by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com. You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway atDarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame. Fans are encouraged to post their Bojangles’ Southern 500 stories and memories at #TraditionContinues, #BojanglesSo500 and #SportClips200.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **