FedEx Racing Express Facts – Clash at Daytona International Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Advance Auto Parts Clash

Date/Time: Feb. 18/8:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 75 laps/187.5 miles

Track Length: 2.5 miles

Track Shape: Tri-Oval

Banking: 31 degrees

2016 Winner: Denny Hamlin

Express Notes:

Clash at Daytona: Hamlin returns to the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway this Saturday to kick off the 2017 season as the defending winner and three-time victor of the Advance Auto Parts Clash. His 2016 win marked his second Clash victory in three years, and made him only one of six drivers to win both the Clash and Daytona 500 during the same Speedweeks. He has led 86 total laps in 11 Clash starts, setting a race-high 39 laps led in 2016. This year’s race will be 75 laps, beginning with a 50-lap segment and concluding with a 25-lap chase to the finish line.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Races: 11

Wins: 3 (2006, 2014, 2016)

Top-5: 5

Top-10: 6

Laps Led: 86

Hamlin Conversation – Returning to Daytona:

“Obviously, we had a great Speedweeks last year, so I’m looking forward to returning to Daytona to start the season and repeat that same success. Of course, we want to defend our Daytona 500 win, and this FedEx team has a strong restrictor plate program that puts us one step closer to accomplishing that. I’m also excited to have Wheels (Mike Wheeler) back for a second season, and I think we’ve really positioned ourselves to be competitive this year.”

Daytona Beach Station Team Along for the Ride at Daytona: The FedEx Express station team from Daytona Beach (Fla.) will be recognized for claiming the title of Southern Region FY16 Station of the Year Champions by having its “DABA” code letters appear on the b-post of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota at their home track, Daytona International Speedway, throughout SpeedWeeks.

FedEx Office – Closest to Daytona International Speedway: 2274 W International Speedway, Daytona Beach, (386) 323-7840

#11 FedEx Racing – 2016 Crew Roster

Crew Chief – Mike “Wheels” Wheeler

Car Chief – Leo Thorsen

Engineers – Justin Langdon, Sam McAuley

Shock Specialist – Drew Bible

Tire Specialist – Kerry Ferris

Mechanics – Tony Hamm, Scott Eldridge, Sean Kerlin

Spotter – Chris Lambert

Front Tire Changer: Dustin Necaise

Front Tire Carrier: Brandon Pegram

Rear Tire Changer: Mike Hicks

Rear Tire Carrier: Ben Fischbeck

Jack Man: Nate Bolling

Gas Man: Caleb Hurd

Transportation – Frank Hodel

