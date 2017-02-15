NASCAR Becomes First Sports League to Launch DeskSite Video App

New HD Video Platform Delivers NASCAR.com Content On-demand to Desktops, Laptops and Tablets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Feb. 15, 2017) –- Just in time for the 2017 DAYTONA 500®, NASCAR and DeskSite jointly announced today the official launch of the NASCAR DeskSite, an interactive and personalized video app that delivers premium, high-definition video content on-demand to NASCAR fans – for free.

NASCAR is the first professional sports league to launch DeskSite, which has partnerships with individual NFL, NHL and MLS team franchises.

Described as a “DVR for the Internet,” the NASCAR DeskSite serves as a digital fan hub for NASCAR.com video content including interviews with drivers, post-race recaps, in-depth coverage, driver spotlights and breaking news. The content is available to fans at any time, even offline.

“NASCAR.com represents a massive portal through which millions of fans engage with our sport,” said Colin Smith, vice president, NASCAR Digital Media. “Now, thanks to NASCAR DeskSite’s automatic updates and offline viewing features, our fans can continue to access the latest NASCAR news and content no matter where they are.”

The NASCAR DeskSite enables automatic downloads and stores videos directly to devices based on user preferences, allowing fans the ability to view NASCAR.com video content offline without an Internet connection. Audiovisual alerts reduce the delay between a video’s initial release and fan access.

The platform is currently loaded with content previewing the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ points race of the 2017 season, the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 26 (2 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

“NASCAR is an incredible brand, and a perfect fit for our technology,” said Megan Bennett, VP of Marketing, DeskSite. “We’re thrilled to announce NASCAR has become our first league partner. And we look forward to making our platform available to NASCAR’s millions of fans.”

The NASCAR DeskSite is available on both Windows and Mac computers, as well as Windows tablets. Fans can download the app for free at NASCAR.com/DeskSite.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series, one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit http://www.NASCAR.com and http://www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About DeskSite

DeskSite is a next-generation digital media company that’s revolutionizing the way fans connect with their favorite entertainment brands. The company has partnered with many of the world’s most valuable sports teams to continuously deliver highly-produced, sports-specific HD video content across a broad demographic spectrum.

