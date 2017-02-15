Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd Crank up the Excitement With Coca-Cola 600 Concert

Tweet Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducrees Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform on May 28 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a special Coca-Cola 600 pre-race concert presented by Speed Perks. (Courtesy of Vector Management)

Legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28 in the FREE Coca-Cola 600 pre-race concert presented by Speed Perks

Fans can buy race tickets, which includes the FREE Lynyrd Skynyrd concert, as well as camping and upgrades by visiting the speedway’s website or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267)

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 15, 2017) – Fans will roar and the red, white and blue will wave before the green flag on May 28 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Iconic rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will salute America with the ultimate Memorial Day Weekend mix of rock and racing in front of a captivated audience in the Coca-Cola 600 Concert presented by Speed Perks.

The 2006 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform hits including world-renowned, Southern rock anthems “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama” for Coca-Cola 600 ticket holders on the Pit Party stage on pit road.

“We can’t wait to get to rocking with all the race fans,” lead singer Johnny Van Zant said. “This is going to be one of the coolest concerts we’ll play all year. It’s not often that you get the chance to perform before something as true-blue American as the Coca-Cola 600. Everybody had better be ready because it’s going to get wild.”

The Lynyrd Skynyrd Coca-Cola 600 Concert presented by Speed Perks will come to life on the Pit Party stage located on pit road near the frontstretch scoring pylon. The concert is part of a series of exciting pre-race festivities for the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s ultimate test of man and machine. The Pit Party also includes attractions like games and driver appearances. Additionally, the Lynyrd Skynyrd concert will be shown on the giant Speedway TV. Pit pass and driver intro pass buyers will have stage-area infield access.

With a catalog of more than 60 albums, sales beyond 30 million worldwide and their beloved classic American rock anthem “Sweet Home Alabama” having sold more than 2 million ringtones, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Lynyrd Skynyrd remain a cultural icon that appeals to multiple generations. Click here for a full bio.

To purchase tickets, camping and race-day upgrades including Driver Intro passes and Pit Party admission, fans can call the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

