RCR Event Preview – Advance Auto Parts Clash

Eight Clash Wins for Richard Childress Racing … RCR has earned eight checkered flags in the Advance Auto Parts Clash (1986, 1988, 1991, 1993 and 1995 with driver Dale Earnhardt and 2009, 2010 and 2013 with Kevin Harvick).

Welcome, Dillon … Austin Dillon is scheduled to compete in this year’s exhibition event for RCR. Dillon earned a berth by virtue of winning a pole in 2016. This is the 31st season that the Welcome, N.C.-based organization has fielded an entry in the 38-race history of the Advance Auto Parts Clash.

The Format … The season-opening 75-lap Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway consists of two segments with a competition caution at lap 25 separating the segments in the non-points event. Crew chiefs participate in a random drawing to determine each team’s starting and pit road positions.

Catch the Action … Flag-to-flag coverage of the Advance Auto Parts Clash will be televised live Saturday, February 18, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX Sports 1 and will be broadcast worldwide on the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM Satellite Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s Dow Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway … Austin Dillon is one of 17 drivers scheduled to compete in the pre-season event recognizing 2016 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole winners, past winners of the Advance Auto Parts Clash, drivers who earned a berth in the 2016 playoffs and Daytona 500 pole winners who competed in the Series full time last year.

Past History … This will be Dillon’s third start in the Advance Auto Parts Clash. He finished eighth last year and 17th in 2015.

Dow Delivers Solutions at the Intersection of Science and Markets … Working closely with their customers, Dow delivers products and solutions that create value and competitive advantage while positively impacting the world we live in. Collectively, their efforts have lasting results, creating higher performance for their customers and reshaping the world around us to build a better future for everyone.

Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to greet race fans at the Bass Pro Shops Evening for Conservation on behalf of Costa Del Mar on Thursday, February 16 at 6 p.m. ET. The event marks the grand opening celebration for Bass Pro Shops’ Daytona Beach location, which is directly across the street from Daytona International Speedway.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts heading into your third Clash?

“It’s a fan’s race. It’s a race that’s fun for the fans to watch and fun for the drivers to race in. I’m thankful that I have a chance to compete in it. Our expectations are to go out and try to win it. It’s a really cool race with a lot of prestige and to win it would help set the tone for the rest of Speed Weeks. Our entire organization has worked really hard during the off season to make gains.”

What are your expectations for 2017?

“Our expectations are to win. We want to bring home trophies, lock ourselves in the Playoffs and once we get in the Playoffs do whatever we can to get to the final round at Homestead-Miami Speedway. But winning is obviously what we circle the most because we haven’t been able to do that yet. Gosh, it would be great to get that first win behind us.”

