Gallagher, Elliott Headline Fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Team for GMS Racing at Daytona and Atlanta

Statesville, N.C. (February 15, 2017) – GMS Racing will field a fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) entry throughout the 2017 season. The No. 23 All-Star Team will debut at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) with NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) driver Spencer Gallagher behind the wheel. NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott will pilot the Chevrolet Silverado at Atlanta Motor Speedway the following weekend.

Gallagher will compete in Friday night’s season-opener at DIS in the No. 23 Allegiant Travel Chevrolet before participating in Saturday’s NXS race. Gallagher has three career starts at the 2.5-mile superspeedway — two in the NCWTS and one in the NXS, with a best finish of eighth in the July 2016 NXS event.

Following the first race of 2017, Elliott will head up the No. 23 Allegiant Travel team at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Making his 11th series start, it will be the first NCWTS event for the Dawsonville, Georgia, native at his home track. Elliott’s NCWTS résumé includes one win, six top-fives and eight top-10 finishes. He drives the No. 24 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS in the NASCAR Cup Series for Hendrick Motorsports.

GMS Racing crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz will lead the No. 23 All-Star Team. Stankiewicz has been atop the pit box for 108 NCWTS events, amassing two wins, 15 top-fives and 40 top-10 finishes. Both of his wins came last season with Kyle Larson (Eldora Speedway) and Grant Enfinger (Talladega Superspeedway).

Additional drivers for the No. 23 team will be announced at a later date.

The NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway airs Friday, February 24th at 7:30 p.m. on FS1. The Active Pest Control 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway airs Saturday, March 4th at 4:30 p.m. on FS1.

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

