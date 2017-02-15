GEICO Restart Zone to debut during Speedweeks 2017 events

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2017) – The GEICO Restart Zone will be unveiled during Speedweeks’ 2017 list of events and the 59th annual DAYTONA 500, which will also serve as the season-opening event to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The big unveil will begin this weekend at the Advance Auto Parts Clash and the Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 Driven by General Tire ARCA Racing Series event. The GEICO Restart Zone adds significant brand visibility to the area just prior to the start/finish line, indicating where the leader is allowed to accelerate when the race is beginning or continuing following a caution. GEICO’s prominent signage will also be located on the apron near the entrance to pit road and will be seen by both guests in attendance during Speedweeks’ events and those watching on television.

GEICO will be represented in the Restart Zones at 10 additional International Speedway Corporation tracks beginning in 2017 including Chicagoland Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Phoenix International Raceway, Richmond International Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway and Watkins Glen International.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company) is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and is the second-largest private passenger auto insurance company in the United States. GEICO, which was founded in 1936, provides millions of auto insurance quotes to U.S. drivers annually. The company is pleased to serve more than 15 million private passenger customers, insuring more than 24 million vehicles (auto & cycle).

