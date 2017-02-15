Chase Elliott To Drive Double-Duty At Atlanta

Georgia native to drive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entry for GMS Racing

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 15, 2017) – Dawsonville, Georgia native and 2016 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, Chase Elliott, will have two chances to score his first NASCAR national touring series win at his home track, Atlanta Motor Speedway, as he pulls double-duty in races both Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, 2017.

In his first-ever truck race at Atlanta, Elliott will climb behind the wheel of the No. 23 All-Star Team for GMS Racing in the March 4 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Active Pest Control 200.

The race will be Elliott’s 11th career start in the Camping World Truck Series and his first since winning the pole and finishing second at Martinsville last October. In those 11 races, Elliott has one win, six top-5s and eight top-10 finishes.

Following the Saturday night truck race, Elliott will return to his normal Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet SS for Sunday afternoon’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. In Elliott’s Atlanta Cup Series debut last year, he recorded his first top-10 at NASCAR’s top level with an impressive eighth-place finish.

“With Chase pulling double-duty on both Saturday and Sunday of race weekend, Georgia racing fans will have twice the opportunity to watch one of their hometown drivers compete for his first-ever win in his home state,” said Ed Clark, Atlanta Motor Speedway president. “Our affordable pricing and free Saturday admission for kids make the Atlanta NASCAR weekend a family-friendly event geared towards fun for the whole family.”

Tickets for Saturday’s XFINITY Series and Camping World Truck Series doubleheader start at just $40, while kids 17 and under will be admitted free. Sunday tickets start at $39, with kids 12 and under just $10.

NASCAR racing returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway March 3-5, 2017, featuring the Rinnai 250 XFINITY Series and Active Pest Control 200 Camping World Truck Series doubleheader onSaturday, March 4 and the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 5.

For more information and to purchase tickets today, call the AMS ticket office at (770) 946-4211, (877) 9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

