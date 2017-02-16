Roush Fenway Racing PR Staff to Drive #Roushtona500 Road Trip

Race team to offer comprehensive coverage of journey ‘The World Center of Racing’

Concord, N.C. (Feb. 16, 2017) – In anticipation of the upcoming 2017 NASCAR season, Roush Fenway Racing will give fans an inside look at the journey to the season-opening Daytona Speedweeks for the team’s PR staff. Members of the team will document the road trip from Roush Fenway headquarters in Concord, N.C. to Daytona International Speedway – a journey totaling its own 500 miles.

The eastbound and down expedition begins Thursday morning and will culminate in a live view of the team Monster Cup Series haulers parking in the Daytona infield garage. Along the way, fans will be asked to provide suggestions on musical playlists, carpool karaoke, food and sightseeing detours. A comprehensive look at the journey will take place across the team’s social media – with Twitter Q&As, Facebook Live video, Instagram stories and more setting the scene.

