NASCAR Unveils Enhanced Format Stage Lengths for All Three National Series
by Official Release On Thu, Feb. 16, 2017
Fuel Mileage, Tire Wear Among Determining Factors for Lap Counts
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 16, 2017) – NASCAR today announced the 2017 stage lengths for each race in all three of its national series. A number of factors went into determining the lap count for Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage of each race, with a singular goal in mind – the best racing for NASCAR fans.
“Every track is unique for its characteristics in length, surface and overall racing conditions,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “We worked closely with race teams on expected fuel and tire runs over the entirety of an event when considering stage lengths. And in the end, stage lengths were decided based upon what would provide the best race for fans.”
Last week, NASCAR announced the stage lengths for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opening DAYTONA 500 (Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). For the Great American Race, the stages are scheduled to end on lap 60, lap 120 and lap 200.
For the full list of stages for the remainder of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, as well as the NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons, see below.
|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|Daytona International Speedway
|60
|120
|200
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|85
|170
|325
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Phoenix International Raceway
|75
|150
|312
|Auto Club Speedway
|60
|120
|200
|Martinsville Speedway
|130
|260
|500
|Texas Motor Speedway
|85
|170
|334
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|125
|250
|500
|Richmond International Raceway
|100
|200
|400
|Talladega Superspeedway
|55
|110
|188
|Kansas Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|115
|230
|400
|Dover International Speedway
|120
|240
|400
|Pocono Raceway
|50
|100
|160
|Michigan International Raceway
|60
|120
|200
|Sonoma Raceway
|25
|50
|110
|Daytona International Speedway
|40
|80
|160
|Kentucky Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|75
|150
|301
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|50
|100
|160
|Pocono Raceway
|50
|100
|160
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|40
|90
|Michigan International Raceway
|60
|120
|200
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|125
|250
|500
|Darlington Raceway
|100
|200
|367
|Richmond International Raceway
|100
|200
|400
|Chicagoland Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|75
|150
|300
|Dover International Speedway
|120
|240
|400
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|90
|180
|334
|Talladega Superspeedway
|55
|110
|188
|Kansas Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Martinsville Speedway
|130
|260
|500
|Texas Motor Speedway
|85
|170
|334
|Phoenix International Raceway
|75
|150
|312
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 10.11 Official Completion.
|NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|Daytona International Speedway
|20
|40
|100
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|130
|Martinsville Speedway
|70
|140
|250
|Kansas Speedway
|40
|80
|167
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|134
|Dover International Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Texas Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|167
|Gateway Motorsports Park
|35
|70
|160
|Iowa Speedway
|60
|120
|200
|Kentucky Speedway
|35
|70
|150
|Eldora Speedway
|40
|90
|150
|Pocono Raceway
|15
|30
|60
|Michigan International Speedway
|30
|60
|100
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|55
|110
|200
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|20
|40
|64
|Chicagoland Speedway
|35
|70
|150
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|55
|110
|175
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|35
|70
|146
|Talladega Superspeedway
|20
|40
|94
|Martinsville Speedway
|50
|100
|200
|Texas Motor Speedway
|35
|70
|147
|Phoenix International Raceway
|40
|80
|150
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|40
|80
|134
|Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 10.11 Official Completion.