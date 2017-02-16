NASCAR Unveils Enhanced Format Stage Lengths for All Three National Series

Fuel Mileage, Tire Wear Among Determining Factors for Lap Counts

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 16, 2017) – NASCAR today announced the 2017 stage lengths for each race in all three of its national series. A number of factors went into determining the lap count for Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage of each race, with a singular goal in mind – the best racing for NASCAR fans.

“Every track is unique for its characteristics in length, surface and overall racing conditions,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “We worked closely with race teams on expected fuel and tire runs over the entirety of an event when considering stage lengths. And in the end, stage lengths were decided based upon what would provide the best race for fans.”

Last week, NASCAR announced the stage lengths for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opening DAYTONA 500 (Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). For the Great American Race, the stages are scheduled to end on lap 60, lap 120 and lap 200.

For the full list of stages for the remainder of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, as well as the NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons, see below.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), three regional series, one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit http://www.NASCAR.com and http://www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage (ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap) Daytona International Speedway 60 120 200 Atlanta Motor Speedway 85 170 325 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 80 160 267 Phoenix International Raceway 75 150 312 Auto Club Speedway 60 120 200 Martinsville Speedway 130 260 500 Texas Motor Speedway 85 170 334 Bristol Motor Speedway 125 250 500 Richmond International Raceway 100 200 400 Talladega Superspeedway 55 110 188 Kansas Speedway 80 160 267 Charlotte Motor Speedway 115 230 400 Dover International Speedway 120 240 400 Pocono Raceway 50 100 160 Michigan International Raceway 60 120 200 Sonoma Raceway 25 50 110 Daytona International Speedway 40 80 160 Kentucky Speedway 80 160 267 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 75 150 301 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 50 100 160 Pocono Raceway 50 100 160 Watkins Glen International 20 40 90 Michigan International Raceway 60 120 200 Bristol Motor Speedway 125 250 500 Darlington Raceway 100 200 367 Richmond International Raceway 100 200 400 Chicagoland Speedway 80 160 267 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 75 150 300 Dover International Speedway 120 240 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway 90 180 334 Talladega Superspeedway 55 110 188 Kansas Speedway 80 160 267 Martinsville Speedway 130 260 500 Texas Motor Speedway 85 170 334 Phoenix International Raceway 75 150 312 Homestead-Miami Speedway 80 160 267 Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 10.11 Official Completion. NASCAR XFINITY Series Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage (ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap) Daytona International Speedway 30 60 120 Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 163 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 45 90 200 Phoenix International Raceway 60 120 200 Auto Club Speedway 35 70 150 Texas Motor Speedway 45 90 200 Bristol Motor Speedway 85 170 300 Richmond International Raceway 75 150 250 Talladega Superspeedway 25 50 113 Charlotte Motor Speedway 45 90 200 Dover International Speedway 60 120 200 Pocono Raceway 25 50 100 Michigan International Speedway 30 60 125 Iowa Speedway 60 120 250 Daytona International Speedway 30 60 100 Kentucky Speedway 45 90 200 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 45 90 200 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 25 50 100 Iowa Speedway 60 120 250 Watkins Glen International 20 40 82 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 20 40 75 Bristol Motor Speedway 85 170 300 Road America 10 20 45 Darlington Raceway 45 90 147 Richmond International Raceway 75 150 250 Chicagoland Speedway 45 90 200 Kentucky Speedway 45 90 200 Dover International Speedway 60 120 200 Charlotte Motor Speedway 45 90 200 Kansas Speedway 45 90 200 Texas Motor Speedway 45 90 200 Phoenix International Raceway 60 120 200 Homestead-Miami Speedway 45 90 200 Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 10.11 Official Completion.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage (ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap) Daytona International Speedway 20 40 100 Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 130 Martinsville Speedway 70 140 250 Kansas Speedway 40 80 167 Charlotte Motor Speedway 40 80 134 Dover International Speedway 45 90 200 Texas Motor Speedway 40 80 167 Gateway Motorsports Park 35 70 160 Iowa Speedway 60 120 200 Kentucky Speedway 35 70 150 Eldora Speedway 40 90 150 Pocono Raceway 15 30 60 Michigan International Speedway 30 60 100 Bristol Motor Speedway 55 110 200 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 20 40 64 Chicagoland Speedway 35 70 150 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 55 110 175 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 35 70 146 Talladega Superspeedway 20 40 94 Martinsville Speedway 50 100 200 Texas Motor Speedway 35 70 147 Phoenix International Raceway 40 80 150 Homestead-Miami Speedway 40 80 134 Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 10.11 Official Completion.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **