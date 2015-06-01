Stage Lengths Announced for Richmond International Raceway April and September Weekends

Track Also Announces Official Spring Race Start Times

NASCAR announced earlier this year that new competition enhancements will break races into three stages with a pre-determined number of laps in each stage. Richmond International Raceway (RIR) revealed its stage lengths and spring race start times today.

For both the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 and Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, the first two stages will be 100 laps a piece. Caution periods will take place on laps 100 and 200, respectively. The final stage will be 200 laps, where a race winner will capture the checkered flag. The TOYOTA OWNERS 400 will wave the green flag at 2 p.m. (ET).

The ToyotaCare 250 and Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series races will have two 75-lap stages with caution periods on laps 75 and 150. The final stage will be 100 laps and run until the checkered flag. The ToyotaCare 250 start time will be 1 p.m. (ET).

“The new competition enhancements will add another layer to the fan experience at Richmond,” said RIR President Dennis Bickmeier. “This format will create drama and exciting finishes for both the fans in the stands, and at home. I look forward to the new stages adding more value to our fans’ experience during our April and September NASCAR race weekends.”

To determine the stage lengths, NASCAR conducted an in-depth review on fuel mileage when defining the stage lap counts. This means that teams will have to stop before the stage ends or all teams will have to pit under caution at the end of the stage.

The breakdown of stages are approximately 25 to 30 percent of the race laps. Any variation is to account for fuel mileage at the various NASCAR tracks. To help fans keep up with the stages, they either end with a zero or five. This will make it easier for fans at home or at the track to follow. With a focus on creating more dramatic racing, the new race enhancements will make every lap in every race mean more.

NASCAR will award one deserving driver the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship for his or her performance over the course of the first 26 races. The inaugural Monster Energy Series regular season champion will be crowned in the regular season finale in Richmond at the conclusion of the Federated Auto Parts 400.

Fans can now purchase tickets to NASCAR’s return to Richmond on April 28, 29, and 30 for the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race at 1 p.m. and TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 2 p.m. Kids 12 and younger are free in general admission seating areas for the ToyotaCare 250.

Richmond will once again be in the spotlight for the regular season finale and Fan Appreciation Weekend on September 8-9. The Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, September 9, and the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Friday, September 8 is presented by Who’s Your Driver.

