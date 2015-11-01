Beaver Motorsports Announces 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Entry

“Beaver Motorsports and Travis Kvapil prepare for Daytona”

SHELBY, N.C. (Feb. 16, 2017) – Beaver Motorsports today announced its debut in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Led by veteran team owner Mark Beaver, Beaver Motorsports will field the No. 50 Chevrolet full time in 2017 with driver Travis Kvapil.

Beaver Motorsports will kick off its 2017 campaign at Daytona International Speedway in the NextEra Energy Resources 250, with the Florida Lottery as the primary sponsor for the No. 50 Chevrolet.

“We are excited for Daytona with Travis and the Florida Lottery,” said Mark Beaver. “There are a lot of good things happening right now and with the great people working at Beaver Motorsports, I’m looking forward to a great season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.”

Travis Kvapil, the 2003 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, has served as the primary driver for Mark Beaver for the past two years, with a partial season in 2014. Kvapil collected a top-five finish last year at Daytona.

“I can’t wait to be back on the track at Daytona for Beaver Motorsports and the Florida Lottery,” said Kvapil. “I can’t thank the Florida Lottery enough for being part of the team at Daytona. Daytona is always fun and every team out there has a chance to win. It is cool to see how well a small team with an even smaller budget can run well at the super speedways.”

Since 1988, the Florida Lottery has contributed more than $30 billion to education. Profits from all Lottery games are transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The Florida Legislature appropriates those funds with input from the Florida Department of Education. Florida’s state universities and colleges have also benefited, receiving a combined total of more than $7.8 billion since the Lottery’s inception.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway will take place Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Be sure to catch the action on FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 and MRN.

