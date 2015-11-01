Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Rides the Pacific Northwest for its 23rd Annual Route

23 years of revving up for the cause – to raise funds to send deserving kids to camp at Victory Junction

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 15, 2017 – The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, one of the most successful and popular charity rides in the country, today announced the route for its 23rd annual motorcycle trek. For the first time in almost a decade, the Ride led by former NASCAR driver and NBC Sports racing analyst Kyle Petty, will travel across the Pacific Northwest.

With Manheim, North America’s leading provider of used vehicle services, as returning presenting sponsor, the Ride will leave Portland, Oregon, on May 13 and arrive in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on May 19, covering eight states in seven days. Petty will lead 200 bikers on the weeklong, 2,400-mile route to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction – a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

What started out as Petty and a small group of friends riding together for fun in 1995, has grown into one of the most successful and popular charity rides in the country. This year, more than 20 first-time riders will join the dedicated team of men and women riding for the cause, along with new sponsors and a continued sense of passion.

“It’s pretty straightforward: every single mile we ride is for one cause, and that is to send chronically ill children to camp at Victory Junction at no cost to their families,” said Petty. “The Ride is an enriching experience for everyone involved, and this year we’ll be riding through some spectacular parts of the country like Mount Rushmore, and for the very first time the Columbia River Gorge.”

The Ride will see many of our country’s historic landmarks including Yellowstone and Badlands National Parks; Bighorn National Forest; and the iconic Harley-Davidson Museum, the birthplace of the all-American motorcycle manufacturing company. Emblematic of the American open road, riders will also take in roadside attractions, including the world’s largest ball of twine rolled by one man in Darwin, Minnesota.

Fans are encouraged to come support the cause and greet riders at one of the Ride’s seven overnight stops or daily pit stops. Spectators along the route may also purchase memorabilia or contribute to the Ride’s “Small Change. Big Impact.” program, which accepts donations at each stop.

23rd Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Schedule:

Day 1, Saturday, May 13 – Portland, Oregon to Walla Walla, Washington

– Portland, Oregon to Walla Walla, Washington Day 2, Sunday, May 14 – Walla Walla, Washington to Missoula, Montana

– Walla Walla, Washington to Missoula, Montana Day 3, Monday, May 15 – Missoula, Montana to Cody, Wyoming

– Missoula, Montana to Cody, Wyoming Day 4, Tuesday, May 16 – Cody, Wyoming to Deadwood, South Dakota

– Cody, Wyoming to Deadwood, South Dakota Day 5, Wednesday, May 17 – Deadwood, South Dakota to Mitchell, South Dakota

– Deadwood, South Dakota to Mitchell, South Dakota Day 6, Thursday, May 18 – Mitchell, South Dakota to Minneapolis, Minnesota

– Mitchell, South Dakota to Minneapolis, Minnesota Day 7, Friday, May 19 – Minneapolis, Minnesota to Milwaukee, Wisconsin

As a result of the Ride, 7,985 children have attended Victory Junction at no cost to their families. Last year alone, the Ride raised more than $1 million, sending 100 children to camp. Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam.

This year’s Ride will feature several celebrity riders, including:

NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty

NASCAR legends Harry Gant, Hershel McGriff and Donnie Allison

Former NFL great and ESPN’s 2016 Coaches Poll greatest college football player of all time, Herschel Walker

Heisman Trophy winner (1980) and Super Bowl champion (XXII) George Rogers

NBC Sports NASCAR personalities Rick Allen and Rutledge Wood

Harley-Davidson Museum president, Bill Davidson, who comes from a long list of Harley-Davidson greats starting with his great grandfather who founded the company.

“As we travel to new parts of our country – or ones we haven’t seen in a while – the Ride brings with it a passion for sharing the great work of Victory Junction and a comradery that can’t be matched. That’s what makes it one of the most popular motorcycle rides in the country,” said Kyle’s father Richard Petty.

The 2017 Ride is made possible by presenting sponsor Manheim, as well as Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, FCA Fleet, Racing Electronics, WinCraft Racing, FLUIDYNE Racing Products, Petty Family Foundation, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Headbands of Hope, Piedmont Moving Systems, ArticBlu, Select-A-Vision and Goody’s.

“Giving back to the community is a core value of Manheim, so we’re thrilled once again to be supporting Victory Junction and the children who camp there,” said Janet Barnard, president, Cox Automotive Inventory Solutions. “Our teams are excited to welcome the Ride at two of our operating locations, Manheim Portland and Manheim Minneapolis, and offering their local support to this worthwhile cause.”

To keep up with Petty and the riders live, follow along on social media:

For more information about the 23rd Annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America or to make a donation, please visit www.kylepettycharityride.com.

About Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America

Led by former NASCAR driver and racing analyst Kyle Petty, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America is an annual cross-country motorcycle trek that raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction. The Ride is one of the most successful and popular charity events in the country. Now in its 23rd year, more than 7,950 riders have logged 11.6 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $17.5 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities. About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a year-round camping environment for children, ages six to 16, with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses. Co-founded by Kyle Petty and his family in honor of their son Adam, the camp is located in Randleman, North Carolina. Victory Junction exists to provide life-changing camping experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering, in a safe and medically-sound environment, always free of charge. As a not-for-profit organization, the camp operates solely through the support of generous individuals, foundations, organizations and corporations to provide this experience at no charge to children and their families. Since the camp’s inception, more than 24,870 children and families have received not only a circle of support but experiences thought to only be possible by healthy children. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network of Camps founded by Paul Newman, and is accredited by the rigorous guidelines of the American Camping Association. To learn more, please visit www.victoryjunction.org. About Manheim North America (www.manheim.com)

Manheim® is North America’s leading provider of vehicle remarketing services, connecting buyers and sellers to the largest wholesale used vehicle marketplace and most extensive auction network. Through 125 traditional and mobile auction sites and a robust digital marketplace, the company helps dealer and commercial clients achieve business results by providing innovative end-to-end inventory solutions. Approximately 18,000 employees enable Manheim to register about 8 million used vehicles per year, facilitate transactions representing nearly $57 billion in value and generate annual revenues of more than $2.6 billion. Headquartered in Atlanta, Manheim North America is a Cox Automotive™ brand. For more information, visit http://press.manheim.com.

