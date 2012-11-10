“JIMMIE JOHNSON DAY” CELEBRATED AS CHAMPION TAKES GOVERNOR DOUG DUCEY ON BURNOUT RIDE ALONG

2016 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Champion recognized on “Jimmie Johnson Day” at State Capitol

PHOENIX – Seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson took Governor Doug Ducey on a ride along in the No. 48 on Thursday, Feb. 16. The ride around the State Capitol in Downtown Phoenix ended with a ceremonial burnout followed by a proclamation from the Governor to celebrate “Jimmie Johnson Day” throughout the State of Arizona.

Johnson, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, is the reigning series champion after a worst-to-first performance at last year’s finale race. Now tied with NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty with seven series titles, Johnson was in town to promote the upcoming Camping World 500 NASCAR race weekend at Phoenix Raceway on March 17-19.

“Nothing better than doing burnouts,” said Johnson. “Really enjoyed bringing the Governor over here today. I love the new paint job on our new Lowe’s No. 48 car for the season, which we kick off this weekend in Daytona. Shortly after that, we come here and race at one of my favorite race tracks on the circuit. I’m excited about the upgrades that are happening to the race track. I’ve won there four times, hope to make it five. I grew up in nearby San Diego, and have an aunt here who lives in the Phoenix area, so it’s always a very special trip for me to come out here. Then to come under these circumstances to meet the Governor and have this great day, it’s really a lot of fun for myself, the sport of NASCAR and for Phoenix Raceway.”

Johnson received the official proclamation from the Governor, and gave him autographed racing gloves worn in the Nov. 2016 Can-Am 500 in return. Through 27 starts at Phoenix Raceway, Johnson has earned a total of four victories on his way to three of his NASCAR championship titles in 2007-2009, including a season-sweep of both NASCAR races in 2008. After securing pole position in the 2015 Quicken Loans Race for Heroes 500, he currently holds the track record for qualifying with the fastest speed at 143.158 MPH.

To celebrate “Jimmie Johnson Day”, Phoenix Raceway is offering special champion-sized savings for the Camping World 500 on March 19. For 48 hours only, fans can purchase an Upper Foyt Grandstand ticket for just $48 – a savings of over 46 percent. The Jimmie Johnson Day offer expires Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. or while supplies last. Tickets are available by calling a Phoenix Raceway representative at 866-408-RACE (7223) or by visiting us online.

