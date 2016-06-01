Keselowski Fastest in First Practice

Tweet Brad Keselowski posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway. Photo Credit: Noel Lanier

Brad Keselowski topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway.

The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford was the fastest with a time of 46.972 and a speed of 191.604 mph. Kyle Larson was second in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 47.013 and a speed of 191.436 mph. Joey Logano was third in his No. 22 Penske Ford with a time of 47.034 and a speed of 191.351 mph. Kevin Harvick was fourth in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 47.184 and a speed of 190.743 mph. Danica Patrick rounded out the top-five in her No. 10 SHR Chevrolet with a time of 47.277 and a speed of 190.367 mph.

Eleven of the 17 cars posted a lap. All ran single-car runs.

