Keselowski Fastest in First Practice
by Tucker White On Fri, Feb. 17, 2017
Brad Keselowski topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway.
The driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford was the fastest with a time of 46.972 and a speed of 191.604 mph. Kyle Larson was second in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 47.013 and a speed of 191.436 mph. Joey Logano was third in his No. 22 Penske Ford with a time of 47.034 and a speed of 191.351 mph. Kevin Harvick was fourth in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 47.184 and a speed of 190.743 mph. Danica Patrick rounded out the top-five in her No. 10 SHR Chevrolet with a time of 47.277 and a speed of 190.367 mph.
Eleven of the 17 cars posted a lap. All ran single-car runs.C17S1_PRAC1
** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **