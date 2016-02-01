Hamlin Fastest in Final Practice

Tweet Denny Hamlin posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway. Photo Credit: Noel Lanier

Denny Hamlin topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway.

The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 45.795 and a speed of 196.528 mph. Daniel Suarez was second in his No. 19 JGR Toyota with a time of 45.853 and a speed of 196.279 mph. Kyle Busch was third in his No. 18 JGR Toyota with a time of 45.860 and a speed of 196.249 mph. Matt Kenseth was fourth in his No. 20 JGR Toyota with a time of 45.866 and a speed of 196.224 mph. Joey Logano rounded out the top-five in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford with a time of 46.016 and a speed of 195.584 mph.

The four Gibbs Toyota’s all drafted together rather than work with a seven-car draft consisting of the Penske duo, two of the Stewart-Haas Ford’s (Kevin Harvick and Danica Patrick), Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

Kenseth posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 195.510 mph.

