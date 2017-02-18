CHEVY MENCS AT DAYTONA: Advance Auto Parts Clash Fast Facts

39-TIME MANUFACTURERS’ CHAMPION – MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CLASH

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA

FEBRUARY 18, 2017

TEAM CHEVY IN MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES (MENCS) COMPETITION:

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Manufacturers’ Championships.

Team Chevy drivers have scored 765 wins and 688 poles in MENCS competition

CHEVROLET ON THE TRACK—DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY:

Chevrolet drivers have won The Clash at Daytona 20 of 38 races that have been held. Wins by active drivers are: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet SS, has two wins in The Clash at Daytona (’03 & ’08) Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Lowe’s Chevrolet SS, has one Clash victory (’05)

A Chevrolet driver has won one of the last three Clash at Daytona races

SEVEN CHEVROLET SS DRIVERS WILL COMPETE IN THE 2017 CLASH AT DAYTONA, THOSE COMPETITORS ARE:

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 MCDONALD’S CHEVROLET SS

AUSTIN DILLION, NO. 3 DOW CHEVROLET SS

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 NAPA AUTO PARTS CHEVROLET SS

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 COTTENELLE MEGA ROLL CHEVROLET SS

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 TARGET CHEVROLET SS

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S CHEVROLET SS

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CHEVROLET SS



BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Saturday, February 18, 2017 on FoxSports1 at 8:00 p.m., ET

RADIO: Saturday, February 18, 2017 on MRN starting at 8:00 p.m., ET

