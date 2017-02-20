RCR Post Race Report – The Clash Daytona

“Lone Ranger” Austin Dillon Finds Track Position Despite Lack of Teammates in Clash

Driver of the No. 3 Dow Chevrolet Posts 12th-Place Finish After Last-Lap Wreck

“It’s hard to be the Lone Ranger out there. If you look at the race, the top five were all team cars and I didn’t have a teammate in the race or anybody to work with. I am really proud that I was able to run up there with those cars knowing how important it is to have help. I was involved in the wreck at the end so I ended up cutting the right-front tire and that caused us to limp home to a 12th-place finish. Overall, though, it was a good run. I learned a lot and I thought I drafted pretty well. This was a good start for our Dow Chevrolet team. We learned things that we can use during both the Duel’s and Sunday’s Daytona 500.”

– Austin Dillon

