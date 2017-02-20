Roush Fenway Racing Gears up for Daytona 500 Pole Day

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 19, 2017) – Roush Fenway Racing and NASCAR will officially kick off the 2017 season when 42 cars line up to compete for the front row of the world’s most famous race at Daytona 500 Pole Day. Roush Fenway Cup drivers Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will each look to take home the fastest lap, after posting strong efforts in Friday’s practice session.

Roush Fenway has won the pole at Daytona in the Cup Series on five occasions, including twice for the Daytona 500. In 2012 the team swept the front row with Carl Edwards and Greg Biffle, before moving on to win the Daytona Duel and the Daytona 500 in one of the most dominant Speedweeks performances ever.

Stenhouse and Bayne each spent time at the top of the charts on Friday before finishing with the eighth and ninth fastest laps during the four-hour practice session.

Roush Fenway won the pole at Daytona last summer, with Biffle and Stenhouse qualifying first and fourth for the race that saw three Roush Fenway Fords finish inside the top 10.

