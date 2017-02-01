Toyota NCS Daytona 500 Qualifying Report

Toyota Daytona 500 Qualifying Report

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Daytona International Speedway

Sunday, February 19, 2017

TOYOTA QUALIFYING POSITIONS

1st, Chase Elliott*

2nd, Dale Earnhardt Jr.*

3rd, Brad Keselowski*

4th, Clint Bowyer*

5th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

6th, DENNY HAMLIN

9th, MATT KENSETH

11th, KYLE BUSCH

15th, DANIEL SUAREZ

20th, ERIK JONES

35th, MICHAEL WALTRIP

37th, REED SORENSON

38th, DJ KENNINGTON

39th, JOEY GASE

40th, COREY LAJOIE

*non-Toyota driver

NOTE – Above time trial results will determine the starting positions for the two Feb. 23 qualifying races that will set the starting positions for the Daytona 500 that will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Today’s qualifying determined the front row starting positions.

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER BOATS Toyota Camry, Furniture Row Racing

Qualified: 5th

How was your car in qualifying?

“It was good, we really had no idea what we were going to have today with our Bass Pro Shops Toyota – really proud of that effort and really proud of the whole team. It’s been a long couple days for them and they’ve really been working hard with the template issues and all that we had to go through. Really proud of the effort and definitely a good starting spot and we’ll see what we can do with it.”

What is your plan to work with the other Toyotas in the draft for the Duels and the Daytona 500?

“Today in the Clash I wasn’t able to get up there and run with those guys. We worked really well together last year and it’s hard to get in those positions where we can all really get together. Our game plan is that any time we’re around each other to help as much as we can as long as it’s not going to hurt one of us. That’s what we try to do. We’ve got great teamwork and we’ve got really fast Toyotas and a lot of smart people around us helping us make the right moves. We have the right mindset going into these races and for me, I’ve got to get a little better at playing defense and try to keep the other guys behind me so I can get up there and get with those guys.”

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualified: 11th

How was your car in qualifying?

“First round was good and something happened to it for the second round. We didn’t get what we wanted out of it, but not being a shot for the pole or not being a shot for the front row, it doesn’t much matter – it’s just a starting spot for the Duels. We’ll be fine and this M&M’s Camry will be fast for the race.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, No. 19 ARRIS Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualified: 15th

Where did you feel like qualifying went well and how can it improve?

Well qualifying is normally something very different than the race. This morning’s race was very very important. I felt like we really went to school to learn a lot of new stuff for next weekend. In qualifying I feel like it’s a starting spot. It’s a very, very long race and if you start in the front or the back it doesn’t really matter. I think we’re going to be just fine.

What are you hoping to learn in the upcoming practices this week?

I feel like the Clash was a long practice and that definitely helped me a lot to prepare myself for next week, but we have a few practices ahead as well, so I think that will be very helpful. Hopefully we can keep moving forward and keep learning.

ERIK JONES, No. 77 5-hour Energy Extra Strength Toyota Camry, Furniture Row Racing

Starting Position: 20th

What are your thoughts on qualifying?

“It was good. You can only do so much as a driver here, but the 500 Camry is good. We just didn’t have the speed we needed to make the next round. I’m sure we’ll be okay once we get out there in the pack. The Furniture Row car and Martin Truex Jr. and our JGR associates showed it in the Clash this morning that we had the speed so we’ll be okay in the Duel. We’ll work our way up and get a little bit better starting spot.”

How have the practice sessions been so far at Daytona?

“It’s been good. We only made three runs yesterday and they were all single car runs so I’m looking forward to getting out in a pack and learning more about these cars. It’s interesting figuring out what’s different about them compared to a single car run or an XFINITY car in a pack. It should be exciting and I’m definitely excited to see.”

MICHAEL WALTRIP, No. 15 Aaron’s Toyota Camry, Premium Motorsports

Qualified: 35th

How was your qualifying run today?

“If you told me I was the fastest it wouldn’t have felt any different. The Aarons Toyota was something down on the road, it just didn’t have any speed. There’s two types of people that you’ll talk to today. The ones that are up front and the ones that say qualifying doesn’t matter. We’re going to go for the latter and I think that maybe we can draft our way up in the middle of the mix. I’m just really thankful for an opportunity to race again in Daytona. Looking forward to Thursday with you (Vince Welch) on FS1 talking about the trucks. If you don’t have a ticket to the Daytona 500 you better get one because the Clash today was epic and the 500 is going to be even better so come on out and watch us.”

