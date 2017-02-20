Richard Petty to Visit ESPN Headquarters

Tweet Photo Credit: Brad Keppel

Seven-Time Daytona 500 Winner to Promote the 59th Annual Daytona 500

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 20, 2017) – On Tuesday, February 21, “The King” Richard Petty will spend a day at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn. Petty, the seven-time Daytona 500 champion and current owner of Richard Petty Motorsports, will promote the upcoming running of the “Great American Race,” the Daytona 500. Petty is the perfect guest; he holds the record for the most wins in the most prestigious NASCAR race, and is one of the sport’s leading ambassadors.

ESPN, The Worldwide Leader in Sports, will host Petty at their headquarters and tour him around their campus. Petty will do interviews on several of the national ESPN platforms, including two different airings on their flagship program, SportsCenter.

“I’ve been invited to ESPN headquarters a few times throughout my career,” said Petty. “They really helped push NASCAR to a national TV audience and helped grow the sport. Today, they are as big as any others sports channel. This is a good opportunity for Richard Petty Motorsports, Smithfield and all of our partners and fans to get everyone excited for the race on Sunday.”

Petty will also have the opportunity to speak about the No. 43 Smithfield Ford driven by Aric Almirola. Almirola qualified 25th for Sunday’s Daytona 500. He will race Thursday evening in the Duel races to determine his starting position for the 500.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola will return to the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP and United States Air Force. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **