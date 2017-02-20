Chip Wile, President of Daytona International Speedway, Named to SportsBusiness Journal’s (SBJ) Coveted Forty Under 40

Wile to be Honored at SBJ Forty Under 40 Gala April 20

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 20, 2017) – Chip Wile, the youngest President of Daytona International Speedway, was recognized today as a recipient of SportsBusiness Journal’s (SBJ) Forty Under 40 honor. Chosen from among an initial candidate list of more than 500, Wile will receive the award on April 20 at the Forty Under 40 Gala at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA. Forty Under 40 recognizes excellence and innovation among young sports executives nationwide.

“This is an incredible honor,” said Wile. “I have been so blessed in my career thus far being surrounded by talented professionals who share the same passion and admiration for motorsports. As president of Daytona International Speedway, I am fortunate to work with a remarkable team both at the Speedway and ISC who have a passion and dedication for creating unparalleled experiences for our guests. It’s their hard work that makes the World’s Only Motorsports Stadium the most fan-friendly, hands-on experience in all of sports.”

Wile will embark on his first Speedweeks and DAYTONA 500 as President of Daytona International Speedway, but he led the first major motorsports event of the season and North America’s most prestigious sports car race when the Rolex 24 At Daytona kicked off January 28.

“I have said this all along about Chip – he brings a wealth of talent and energy to the track president position,” said ISC CEO Lesa France Kennedy. “His leadership style is always to place others first – whether his team or his community, but in all cases, the fans. I couldn’t be happier for him to receive this honor.”

Wile spent the first 10 years of his career working with NASCAR race teams, then joined Motor Racing Network (MRN) as director of business development and just one year later, was appointed President of Darlington Raceway where he spearheaded a five-year strategy to reinvent the facility with its throwback thematic.

