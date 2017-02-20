The Smart Plays for the Daytona 500

Tweet Photo Credit: Chris Trotman/NASCAR via Getty Images

He hasn’t raced since last July, spending much of the 2016 season out of action due to lingering symptoms of a concussion suffered in Michigan a month earlier. But since this is Dale Earnhardt, Jr. that we’re talking about, and he has twice previously been victorious at the Daytona 500, he is once again the favorite to kick off the 2017 season by winning “The Great American Race”.

Junior was cleared to return to the track back in December, but now at age 42, and with at least four concussions in his medical history, he knows that he can’t race forever. Carl Edwards just retired at the age of 37, specifically citing Junior’s concussion issues as a factor in his decision. And of course as the son of Dale Earnhardt, Sr., Junior understands just how quickly life can change because of an on-track incident. That focus sharpens even further following his New Year’s Eve wedding to wife Amy.

Motivation to succeed, anxious excitement at finally getting back to racing, and being a phenomenal driver in restrictor-plate races, all has Earnhardt atop the list of drivers to watch on February 26th at Daytona.

Brad Keselowski is also someone to keep an eye on when restrictor-plates are at play. He has 5 wins in 21 starts at Daytona and Talladega, and the Las Vegas oddsmakers have taken notice by putting him just behind Earnhardt in the list of race favorites. Which is also where you’ll find Jimmie Johnson (Daytona 500 winner in 2006 and 2013), followed closely by Kevin Harvick (2007 Daytona 500 winner) and Martin Truex, who lost the 2016 race by 0.010 seconds.

Before you gamble online for this year’s Daytona 500 it is of course best to be informed on the gambling laws in your state. Any off-shore website is completely legal. But many states are changing their laws as well, giving you a number of options. In New Jersey, as an example, the laws have changed dramatically, and it is now the number one state in the country for online gaming, with a complete list of websites that will take your bets.

And as any good race fan knows, the only thing that would make Junior’s return to racing with a win at Daytona even more fun to watch, is if a win for him meant a win for you as well.

