Collective Soul’s Ed Roland To Perform National Anthem At Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500

Tweet Ed Roland & the Sweet Tea Project will perform the national anthem ahead of Sunday's race.

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 20, 2017) – Ed Roland, front man for multi-platinum rock band Collective Soul, will perform the national anthem at the March 5 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway with his band, Ed Roland & the Sweet Tea Project. Roland joins several other members of a star-studded lineup of celebrities with close Georgia ties making up the Celebrity Host Committee, which will help welcome fans to the weekend at AMS.

Roland is best known as the lead singer and principal songwriter of Collective Soul. With seven No. 1 hits under his belt, Roland also stays busy with his Americana band, the Sweet Tea Project, and has other solo projects in the works as well. The producer and two-time Georgia Music Hall of Fame inductee is also a huge sports fan, a father, an avid golfer and supports various charities in his community.

“I am honored the Sweet Tea Project was asked to perform the national anthem at Atlanta Motor Speedway, here in my home state,” said Roland. “NASCAR fans are just like rock fans—all high energy. We are looking forward to an awesome day at the track!”

Collective Soul broke into mainstream popularity when they rose to international fame in 1993 with the rock anthem “Shine.” The multi-platinum quintet has been making music for two decades since then and has a catalog of No. 1 hits, including “December,” “The World I Know,” “Heavy” and “Run.” The band released its ninth album, “See What You Started by Continuing,” in 2015. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Album chart, marking the band’s highest-charting position on that chart in their illustrious career. Recently, Collective Soul has been back in the studio working on its 10th album.

In 2011, Roland began recording and touring with a group of Atlanta-area friends, eventually forming the Sweet Tea Project. The band is set to release its second album, “Alder Lane Farm” in 2017.

For more information about the celebrity host committee and details about race-weekend appearances, visit the Atlanta Motor Speedway website at www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

NASCAR racing returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway March 3-5, 2017, featuring the Rinnai 250 XFINITY Series and Active Pest Control 200 Camping World Truck Series doubleheader onSaturday, March 4 and the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 5.

To purchase tickets today, call the AMS ticket office at (770) 946-4211, (877) 9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **