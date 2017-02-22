NASCAR Racing Schedule for Daytona 500
by Angela Campbell On Wed, Feb. 22, 2017
The 2017 season officially begins this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, XFINITY Series and Camping World Truck Series compete at Daytona International Speedway for the 59th running of the Daytona 500. Please check below for the complete schedule of events.
Chase Elliott won the pole position this past Sunday during qualifying. He will be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. in second place. The remainder of the field will be set Friday, Feb. 23 in the Can-Am Duels. These twin 60-lap races will determine the field as well as the full lineup for the Daytona 500.
There are 36 Charter teams that are locked into the race, leaving four open spots and six contenders hoping to secure one of those four positions.
Thursday, Feb. 23:
On Track:
Noon-12:55 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1
2-2:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series First Practice – FS1
4-4:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – FS1
7 p.m.: First Can-Am Duel race (60 laps, 150 miles) – FS1
9 p.m. (approx.): Second Can-Am Duel race (60 laps, 150 miles) – FS1
Garage Cam: (Watch live)
1:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Drive for Diversity
3 p.m.: Denny Hamlin
10 p.m. (approximately): Post-Can-Am Duels Races
Friday, Feb. 24:
On Track:
Noon-12:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series First Practice – FS1
1-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 Practice – FS1
2-2:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS1
3-3:55 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 Practice – FS1
4:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) – FS1
7:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps, 250 miles) – FS1
Garage Cam: (Watch live)
11:30 a.m.: XFINITY Series
12:30 p.m.: Cup Series
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
11 a.m.: Team Penske
11:30 a.m.: Team Chevrolet and owners (Jim Campbell, of Chevrolet, U.S. VP, Performance Vehicles and Motorsports; Richard Childress of Richard Childress Racing; Chip Ganassi of Chip Ganassi Racing; and Rick Hendrick of Hendrick Motorsports)
10 p.m. (approximately): Post-Camping World Truck Series Race
Saturday, Feb. 25:
On Track:
10:30 a.m.: XFINITY Series Qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) – FS1
12:30-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 Final Practice – FS1
3:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series Powershares QQQ 300 (120 laps, 300 miles) – FS1
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
10 a.m.: Ford Performance and team owners (Raj Nair of Ford Performance Executive VP, Product Development and Chief Technical Officer; Roger Penske of Team Penske; Jack Roush of Roush Fenway Racing and Tony Stewart of Stewart-Haas Racing)
12:30 p.m.: Toyota Racing and team owners (Ed Laukes, the VP of marketing, performance and guest experience, Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.; Joe Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing; and Barney Visser of Furniture Row Racing
6 p.m. (approximately): Post-XFINITY Series Race
Sunday, Feb. 26:
On Track:
2 p.m.: Daytona 500 (200 laps, 500 miles) – FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
10:20 a.m.: Honorary Race Official Mario Andretti
10:40 a.m.: USAF Thunderbirds
10:55 a.m.: Daytona 500 Grand Marshal Owen Wilson
11:05 a.m.: Daytona 500 National Anthem Singer Jordin Sparks and Honorary Starter LaDainian Tomlinson
11:30 a.m.: Daytona 500 Pre-Race Performers Lady Antebellum
6:00 p.m. (approximately): Post-Cup Series Race
|STARTING POSITION
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|1.
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2.
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|3.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Furniture Row Racing
|4.
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5.
|Matt Kenseth
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|6.
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Roush Fenway Racing
|8.
|Daniel Suarez
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9.
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|10.
|Trevor Bayne
|Roush Fenway Racing
|11.
|Paul Menard
|Richard Childress Racing
|12.
|Jamie McMurray
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|13.
|Aric Almirola
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|14.
|Landon Cassill
|Front Row Motorsports
|15.
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Go Fas Racing
|16.
|Chris Buescher
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|17.
|Brendan Gaughan*
|Beard Motorsports
|18.
|Cole Whitt
|TriStar Motorsports
|19.
|Reed Sorenson*
|Premium Motorsports
|20.
|Joey Gase
|BK Racing
|21.
|Corey LaJoie*
|BK Racing
|STARTING POSITION
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|1.
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2.
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|3.
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4.
|Kasey Kahne
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5.
|Ryan Newman
|Richard Childress Racing
|6.
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|7.
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|8.
|Kyle Larson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|9.
|Ryan Blaney
|Wood Brothers Racing
|10.
|Erik Jones
|Furniture Row Racing
|11.
|Kurt Busch
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12.
|Danica Patrick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13.
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|14.
|AJ Allmendinger
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|15.
|Michael McDowell
|Leavine Family Racing
|16.
|David Ragan
|Front Row Motorsports
|17.
|Michael Waltrip
|Premium Motorsports
|18.
|Elliott Sadler*
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|19.
|D.J. Kennington*
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|20.
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Circle Sport – The Motorsports Group
|21.
|Timmy Hill*
|Rick Ware Racing
