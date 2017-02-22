NASCAR Racing Schedule for Daytona 500

Tweet Photo Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The 2017 season officially begins this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, XFINITY Series and Camping World Truck Series compete at Daytona International Speedway for the 59th running of the Daytona 500. Please check below for the complete schedule of events.

Chase Elliott won the pole position this past Sunday during qualifying. He will be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. in second place. The remainder of the field will be set Friday, Feb. 23 in the Can-Am Duels. These twin 60-lap races will determine the field as well as the full lineup for the Daytona 500.

There are 36 Charter teams that are locked into the race, leaving four open spots and six contenders hoping to secure one of those four positions.

Thursday, Feb. 23:

On Track :

Noon-12:55 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1

2-2:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series First Practice – FS1

4-4:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – FS1

7 p.m.: First Can-Am Duel race (60 laps, 150 miles) – FS1

9 p.m. (approx.): Second Can-Am Duel race (60 laps, 150 miles) – FS1

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

1:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Drive for Diversity

3 p.m.: Denny Hamlin

10 p.m. (approximately): Post-Can-Am Duels Races

Friday, Feb. 24:

On Track :

Noon-12:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series First Practice – FS1

1-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 Practice – FS1

2-2:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS1

3-3:55 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 Practice – FS1

4:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) – FS1

7:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps, 250 miles) – FS1

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

11:30 a.m.: XFINITY Series

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

11 a.m.: Team Penske

11:30 a.m.: Team Chevrolet and owners (Jim Campbell, of Chevrolet, U.S. VP, Performance Vehicles and Motorsports; Richard Childress of Richard Childress Racing; Chip Ganassi of Chip Ganassi Racing; and Rick Hendrick of Hendrick Motorsports)

10 p.m. (approximately): Post-Camping World Truck Series Race

Saturday, Feb. 25:

On Track :

10:30 a.m.: XFINITY Series Qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) – FS1

12:30-1:55 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 Final Practice – FS1

3:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series Powershares QQQ 300 (120 laps, 300 miles) – FS1

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

10 a.m.: Ford Performance and team owners (Raj Nair of Ford Performance Executive VP, Product Development and Chief Technical Officer; Roger Penske of Team Penske; Jack Roush of Roush Fenway Racing and Tony Stewart of Stewart-Haas Racing)

12:30 p.m.: Toyota Racing and team owners (Ed Laukes, the VP of marketing, performance and guest experience, Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.; Joe Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing; and Barney Visser of Furniture Row Racing

6 p.m. (approximately): Post-XFINITY Series Race

Sunday, Feb. 26:

On Track :

2 p.m.: Daytona 500 (200 laps, 500 miles) – FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

10:20 a.m.: Honorary Race Official Mario Andretti

10:40 a.m.: USAF Thunderbirds

10:55 a.m.: Daytona 500 Grand Marshal Owen Wilson

11:05 a.m.: Daytona 500 National Anthem Singer Jordin Sparks and Honorary Starter LaDainian Tomlinson

11:30 a.m.: Daytona 500 Pre-Race Performers Lady Antebellum

6:00 p.m. (approximately): Post-Cup Series Race

DUEL 1 LINEUP STARTING POSITION DRIVER TEAM 1. Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 2. Brad Keselowski Team Penske 3. Martin Truex Jr. Furniture Row Racing 4. Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 5. Matt Kenseth Joe Gibbs Racing 6. Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing 8. Daniel Suarez Joe Gibbs Racing 9. Joey Logano Team Penske 10. Trevor Bayne Roush Fenway Racing 11. Paul Menard Richard Childress Racing 12. Jamie McMurray Chip Ganassi Racing 13. Aric Almirola Richard Petty Motorsports 14. Landon Cassill Front Row Motorsports 15. Matt DiBenedetto Go Fas Racing 16. Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing 17. Brendan Gaughan* Beard Motorsports 18. Cole Whitt TriStar Motorsports 19. Reed Sorenson* Premium Motorsports 20. Joey Gase BK Racing 21. Corey LaJoie* BK Racing DUEL 2 LINEUP STARTING POSITION DRIVER TEAM 1. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hendrick Motorsports 2. Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 3. Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 4. Kasey Kahne Hendrick Motorsports 5. Ryan Newman Richard Childress Racing 6. Ty Dillon Germain Racing 7. Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 8. Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 9. Ryan Blaney Wood Brothers Racing 10. Erik Jones Furniture Row Racing 11. Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing 12. Danica Patrick Stewart-Haas Racing 13. Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 14. AJ Allmendinger JTG Daugherty Racing 15. Michael McDowell Leavine Family Racing 16. David Ragan Front Row Motorsports 17. Michael Waltrip Premium Motorsports 18. Elliott Sadler* Tommy Baldwin Racing 19. D.J. Kennington* Gaunt Brothers Racing 20. Jeffrey Earnhardt Circle Sport – The Motorsports Group 21. Timmy Hill* Rick Ware Racing

