Spencer Boyd 2017 NCWTS NextEra Energy Resources 250 Race Preview

Spencer Boyd No. 12 Grunt Style Chevrolet Silverado

NextEra Energy Resources 250

Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Team and Truck Information

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 12 Silverado: Rick Ware Racing will be unloading chassis number 1516 nicknamed “The Assaulter” after primary sponsor Grunt Style’s assaulting forward flag.

News and notes: This will be Spencer Boyd’s first start at Daytona International Speedway. Boyd has some experience at Daytona having tested an ARCA car for Mason Mitchell Motorsports in 2016. This also marks the first Daytona race for primary sponsor, Grunt Style, and associate sponsor, 1-800 Popcorn. Returning to the track and also riding along will be Bubba Burger and Lilly Trucking. Boyd will be signing autographs on Friday at 3pm in the FPL Solar Patio in UNOH Fanzone.

TV/Radio: The NextEra Energy Resources 250 from Daytona International Speedway can be seen live on Friday, February 24th on FOX Sports 1. Race coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About Rick Ware Racing: Rick Ware Racing, “The Biggest Little Team in Motorsports,” led by owner Rick Ware has been a staple in Thomasville since 1994 when he founded the organization. A former driver himself, Rick looks to add more success on to the many accomplishments over the years. Rick Ware Racing has competed in ArenaCross, SuperCross, Outdoor MotorCross, Tudor Lamborghini, Rolex 24, NASCAR K&N East/West, Camping World Trucks, Xfinity, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

