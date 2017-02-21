Menards Enters Fifth Year of Partnership with Richard Childress Racing NASCAR XFINITY Series Program

WELCOME, N.C. ( February 21, 2017 ) – Looking to continue building success both on and off the track, Menards has renewed its partnership with Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR XFINITY Series program for a fifth year. Menards will serve as a primary sponsor for select races throughout the 2017 season with Paul Menard and Ben Kennedy driving the No. 2 Chevrolet and Brandon Jones in the No. 33 Chevrolet.

“We are excited that the 2017 season is upon us,” said Jeff Abbott, Menards spokesperson. “We look forward to once again partnering with RCR, Paul Menard, Ben Kennedy and Brandon Jones in the XFINITY Series, and having three quality race car drivers working hard as teammates and competitors. Our tremendous group of racing partners look forward to seeing Paul, Ben and Brandon in Victory Lane.”

Menard will be back behind the wheel of the No. 2 Menards/Richmond Chevrolet Camaro for select XFINITY Series races during the 2017 season, while also competing full-time in the No. 27 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for RCR. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin native has a strong history of success in the XFINITY Series, having captured three wins, six pole awards, 38 top-five and 93 top-10 finishes.

Twenty-year-old Brandon Jones and the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro will also be carrying the Menards banner again alongside the Menard’s No. 2 Chevrolet. The Atlanta native qualified for the inaugural XFINITY Series Chase last season, while securing 17 top-11 finishes, to end 2016 10th in the XFINITY Series points standings and third in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings. As RCR’s full-time driver of the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro in the XFINITY Series, Jones is prepared to turn all that he learned and accomplished in his rookie year into consistently high performances throughout his sophomore season.

Ben Kennedy, coming to RCR from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, will also pilot the No. 2 Menards Chevrolet Camaro at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 15 . The 25-year-old made his XFINITY Series debut last season with RCR at Iowa Speedway, in which he secured a 10th place finish, and will compete in select races in the No. 2 Chevrolet throughout the 2017 season.

“Menards continues to showcase their commitment and dedication to both RCR and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with the renewed support for Paul Menard, Brandon Jones and Ben Kennedy,” said Richard Childress, CEO and Chairman of Richard Childress Racing. “It’s great to feature such a winning company and their variety of vendor-partners both on and off the track and we hope to continue their success this season.”

Since the 1970s, Menards has a strong history as a racing sponsor, which includes a win in the 2011 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with driver Paul Menard. A family-owned company started in 1960 and headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Menards has 305 retail store locations throughout the Midwest.