Ryan Reed – Daytona Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Daytona

Ryan Reed has six starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Daytona International Speedway (DIS).

In his six starts Reed has earned one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

In 2015 Reed captured his first NXS Series win in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. Reed started eighth, led 14 laps and made a last-lap pass for the victory.

#DriveYourHealth

Ryan Reed, driver of the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang, is challenging NASCAR fans to share with him the ways in which they choose to live a healthy lifestyle using the hashtag #DriveYourHealth. Fans can visit RoushFenway.com/DriveYourHealth to submit their photo for the chance to win an autographed Ryan Reed race-used steering wheel. Winner will be determined at the end of the XFINITY race, the photo entry with the most votes takes home the top prize.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

2016 Recap

Reed started the 200-lap event from the 11th position, but suffered some damage to the right-rear during a caution early on in the race. The team worked on the car over the course of the race and Reed was able to earn a 16th-place finish.

Reed on Daytona

“I can’t wait to get this season kicked off and hit the track in Daytona. We’ve done a lot of hard work this off season and I feel like we are in position to have a great year. I’ve won at Daytona before and I’m looking to do it again.”

Meet Ryan

Reed will appear at the Ford Display in the Fan Midway at DIS for a Q&A session on Saturday, February 25th at 1:00pm ET.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **