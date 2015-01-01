Ricky Stenhouse Jr – Daytona 500 Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17team, @Stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. will be in Can-Am Duel 1

o After earning the eighth fastest time during Saturday’s practice, the 2013 NASCAR Rookie of the Year qualified 13th in Sunday’s qualifying session scoring him the seventh starting-position for Thursday night’s Can-Am Duel 1 which sets the field for the Daytona 500.

Stenhouse at Daytona International Speedway

o The two-time XFINITY champion has 15 career starts at DIS.

o Nine Cup starts with an average finishing position of 18.4 where he has scored one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

o Six XFINITY starts with an average starting position of 8.2.

Fastenal in the Daytona 500

o Fastenal has appeared in the Daytona 500 as a primary sponsor the past five years earning one pole in 2012 and a best finish of eighth in 2012.

o Fastenal is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year and will run a special paint scheme at Auto Club Speedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the Daytona 500:

“Our Fastenal Ford has shown a lot of speed so far so I’m looking forward to the Duels and the 500. Both Trevor (Bayne) and I were fast in practice, which is a testament of all the hard work of Roush Fenway and Roush Yates Engines. Like typical superspeedway racing you have to be there at the end so hopefully we can stay out of trouble and be there at the end to contend for the win.”

Brian Pattie on the Daytona 500:

“Our Fastenal Ford has been strong since we unloaded. With the Clash running in the day due to rain, we learned that handling would be a factor for the 500. We have a few practices that will let us see how our Ford will handle in the draft during the day. Our Ford definitely has the speed so hopefully we can stay out of trouble and kick off our season with a strong finish.”

