Ford Performance NASCAR: Daytona 500 Advance

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: DAYTONA 500 NOTES

After winning last weekend’s Clash for the eighth time, Ford will be looking for its 15th victory in Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Ford has won the event four times in the last eight years, and has three previous race-winners in its lineup with Kevin Harvick (2007), Trevor Bayne (2011) and Joey Logano (2015).

DOUBLE-DIPPING

There have been five drivers in NASCAR history who have won the Clash and Daytona 500 in the same season, which is something Joey Logano has an opportunity to do this year. If so, it would mark the second straight year a driver has accomplished the feat after Denny Hamlin did it in 2016. The others to win both include: Bobby Allison (1982), Bill Elliott (1987), Dale Jarrett (1996 and 2000), and Jeff Gordon (1997).

TINY LUND COMES UP BIG FOR WOOD BROTHERS

Ford won the Daytona 500 for the first time on Feb. 24, 1963 when Tiny Lund took the Wood Brothers to Victory Lane and completed a script that would have made Hollywood envious. Lund didn’t have a ride for the 500, but was at the track watching Marvin Panch test a Maserati when the car went out of control, flipped upside-down and started on fire. Lund, along with four others, rushed to the scene and eventually pulled Panch out to safety. Panch, who was the primary driver for the Wood Brothers, was unable to race in the 500 due to his injuries, so the team tabbed Lund as a substitute. Lund defied the odds by winning the race on one set of tires to give Ford and the Wood Brothers their first win in “The Great American Race.”

KENSETH WINS EXPLOSIVE DAYTONA 500

When Ford won the Daytona 500 on Feb. 27, 2012 with Matt Kenseth, it marked his second victory in three years. But while Kenseth will be remembered for becoming the ninth multiple winner of “The Great American Race,” the weekend will forever be remembered for a series of unforeseen events. First, for the first time in its 54-year history the race had to be postponed until Monday due to rain. As lingering showers persisted the next day, NASCAR officials decided to make it a primetime event for the first time. The race was building to a climax when caution came out on lap 157. During the ensuing caution, something broke on Juan Pablo Montoya’s car and sent it careening into a jet dryer that was working on the track. An explosion ensued and resulted in a red flag that lasted more than two hours as officials repaired the track. There were no major injuries, but the incident resulted in one of the more memorable photos ever taken as driver Brad Keselowski used his cell phone to post a shot from his vantage point on the backstretch. Kenseth eventually held off Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Roush Fenway teammate Greg Biffle on a green-white-checker finish to win.

A CINDERELLA STORY

Ford has won the Daytona 500 a total of 14 times after Joey Logano took the checkered flag in last season’s event. That marked Ford’s fourth Daytona 500 win in the last seven years, and included one of the most memorable victories in race history when Trevor Bayne became the youngest Daytona 500 winner after taking the checkered flag one day after his 20th birthday and in only his second career NASCAR Sprint Cup Series start for the Wood Brothers.

LOGANO GIVES FORD FIRST SWEEP OF DAYTONA SPEEDWEEKS

Joey Logano survived an intense final 10 laps, including a green-white-checkered finish, to give Ford a sweep of Daytona Speedweeks by winning the 57th running of the Daytona 500. The win came on the heels of Tyler Reddick winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Ryan Reed taking the checkered flag for the first time in the NASCAR XFINITY Series event. It also capped an undefeated Speedweeks overall for Ford, which won the season-opening Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona last month. In the end, Logano used a push from Clint Bowyer to get in front of the pack, but when caution came out with three laps to go for an accident involving Justin Allgaier, the field bunch back up for the deciding restart. As the leader, Logano opted for the outside line and that proved to be the right decision as he got ahead of Denny Hamlin on the inside and stayed in front until the caution came out on the final lap to officially end the race.

FORD’S DAYTONA 500 WINNERS

1963 – Tiny Lund (Wood Brothers)

1965 – Fred Lorenzen (Holman-Moody)

1967 – Mario Andretti (Holman-Moody)

1969 – LeeRoy Yarbrough (Junior Johnson)

1978 – Bobby Allison (Bud Moore)

1985 – Bill Elliott (Harry Melling)

1987 – Bill Elliott (Harry Melling)

1992 – Davey Allison (Robert Yates)

1996 – Dale Jarrett (Robert Yates)

2000 – Dale Jarrett (Robert Yates)

2009 – Matt Kenseth (Jack Roush)

2011 – Trevor Bayne (Wood Brothers)

2012 – Matt Kenseth (Jack Roush)

2015 – Joey Logano (Roger Penske)

