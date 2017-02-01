Bubba Wallace – Daytona Advance

Team: No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Seth Barbour

Twitter: @BubbaWallace, @Bubba6Team, @RoushFenway and @Leidosinc

ADVANCE NOTES

Wallace at Daytona

Wallace will make his sixth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday afternoon. In five previous starts at the famed superspeedway, Wallace has recorded two top-10 finishes with a best finish of sixth coming in Feb. 2016.

Wallace also made two previous starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at “The World Center of Racing” in 2013 and 2014.

Seth Barbour at Daytona

Barbour will be atop the pit box for his seventh NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Daytona on Saturday. In six previous starts at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, Barbour has recorded one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Barbour’s victory came in the 2015 season-opening event with Roush Fenway teammate Ryan Reed.

QUOTE WORTHY

Wallace on racing at Daytona:

“Daytona is intense. Racing three-wide, bumper-to-bumper can definitely keep you on your toes. We haven’t really had the best of luck there in years past, but I’m confident that we will have a fast No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang this weekend that can run up front and contend for the win. I’m really looking forward to getting this season going and showing what we can do.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **