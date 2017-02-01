Trevor Bayne – Daytona 500 Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Daytona 500 – Sunday, February 26 at 1:00pm EST. on FOX

Duel 150 Qualifying Races – Thursday, February 23 at 7:00pm EST. (Bayne will be in Duel No. 1)

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Daytona

Trevor Bayne returns to the sight of his first career NASCAR victory and one of the biggest upset wins in sports history; Daytona International Speedway (DIS). Bayne scored the historic victory in the 2011 running of the Daytona 500. Running up front for virtually the entire race, the young driver held off the field in a feverish green-white-checkered finish to earn his place in the annals of NASCAR history. Bayne capped off a dominant Speedweeks effort by becoming the youngest winner in the history of the “Great American Race” at 20 years and one day old.

Bayne makes his 13th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at DIS on Sunday when the green flag drops for the famed Daytona 500. In 12 previous starts at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, Bayne has recorded one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Bayne earned a third-place finish in the most recent MENCS event at Daytona in July 2016.

In the combined 37 starts at restrictor-plate tracks in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the MENCS, Bayne has recorded one win, three top-five finishes, 11 top-10 finishes and has led for 94 laps.

The Duels

Bayne will take the green flag for his seventh Duel 150 event from the 10th position after qualifying 19th overall in Sunday’s Daytona 500 qualifying session.

In six previous starts in the duels, Bayne has recorded one top-10 finish, led 38 laps and has earned an average finish of 15.7.

Matt Puccia at Daytona

Puccia will call his 11th MENCS race at Daytona on Sunday afternoon. In 10 previous starts, Puccia recorded two top-five and five top-10 finishes with a best finish of third in July 2016 with Bayne.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Daytona:

“It’s always going to feel special to be racing at Daytona. I’ll never forget that feeling in 2011 when we got the win here. It was a great day and a great moment. I think with all the changes we made this offseason, we are more poised than ever to go after another 500 this weekend. Our AdvoCare Ford unloaded with great speed and I’m confident that (crew chief) Matt (Puccia) will call a great race on Sunday. If we can stay out of trouble and avoid unnecessary situations in both the Duel on Thursday and in the 500, I think we will have a great shot to get the win.”

Bayne on 2017 Season:

““I’m beyond ready to get back behind the wheel this season. I’m excited to work closely with our teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and continue to build on the gains we made in 2016. Everyone at Roush Fenway has worked extremely hard all offseason and I’m confident that we will come out of the gate swinging in our AdvoCare, Liberty National and Performance Plus Ford Fusions. I’m ready to go.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **