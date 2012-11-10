COUNTRY MUSIC STAR COLT FORD TO PLAY PRE-RACE CONCERT PRIOR TO CAMPING WORLD 500

Popular country artist will entertain fans before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 19

PHOENIX – Race fans attending the Camping World 500 on Sunday, March 19 at Phoenix Raceway will be treated to a performance by country music star Colt Ford before the green flag drops. The concert, which will take place on the Fan Midway area at 10:30 a.m. MST., is just one part of race-day excitement that is free to all fans with a grandstand ticket for the Camping World 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 19.

With his groundbreaking blend of country music with hip-hop grooves, country artist, Colt Ford, connects with fans everywhere through his live performances, music and social media. Ford scored a No. 1 album on Billboard, sold over 1 million albums and millions more tracks, and has over 100 million YouTube views. His loyal, ever-growing fan base includes 1.6 million Facebook friends, 330,000 Twitter followers and 80,000 Instagram followers. Ford will soon release his sixth studio album, “Love Hope Faith” on Average Joes Entertainment.

A former professional golfer, Ford will continue his affiliation with NASCAR following his 2013 music video for “Drivin’ Around Song” with Jason Aldean which was filmed in Mooresville, N.C., and features Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series stars Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Ford has toured with the likes of Toby Keith, Eric Church and Florida Georgia Line. This summer, he will kick off his “Love Hope Faith” tour which will take him to 35-plus cities nationwide.

Tickets for the Camping World 500 on March 19 start at just $25 and can be purchased online, by phone at 866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office.

Ford’s pre-race concert is the result of a partnership between Phoenix Raceway and Niner Sports & Entertainment.

About Colt Ford

In 2012, Colt penned two #1 hits; Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem,” and Brantley Gilbert’s, “Country Must Be Country Wide.” His album, Declaration of Independence, topped the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart at #1, and was followed by his new release, Thanks For Listening, in July 2014. Thanks For Listening charted at #1 on Billboard’s Independent Albums, #1 on Billboard’s Rap Albums chart, #2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart and #10 on The Billboard 200 Albums chart. In addition to being a gifted songwriter and artist, resides with his family in Athens, GA. Follow at www.coltford.com; twitter.com/coltford; facebook.com/coltford.

About Phoenix Raceway

Since 1964, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest. Founded as an open-wheel racing mecca, Phoenix Raceway is proud to once again host the Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race under the lights on April 29. Phoenix is the only track in the West to feature two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends a year, beginning with the Camping World 500 race weekend in March 17-19. The schedule is anchored by the upcoming Can-Am 500 race weekend on Nov. 10-12, the semifinal race in NASCAR’s Playoffs after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.



About Niner Sports & Entertainment:

Niner Sports & Entertainment delivers integrated marketing strategies to a select client roster within professional sports. Using an established network of corporate relationship Niner Sports and Entertainment is able to maximize exposure and earning potential for our clients. Niner Sports & Entertainment talent roster includes many top professional athletes (current and retired) from the NHL, NFL, NBA, NASCAR and UFC. For more information about Nine Sports & Entertainment, visit www.NinerSportsAndEntertainment.com.

