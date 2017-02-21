THIRD YEAR OF BOJANGLES’ LEGENDS BREAKFAST WILL BRING NASCAR ICONS BACK TO DARLINGTON RACEWAY

Tweet Sept. 2-4 2016, Darlington SC. USABojangles' Southern 500 Race Weekend at Darlington Raceway. (©2016, Harrelson Photography Inc.)

Fans who purchase tickets during the season kick off promotion, beginning on Feb. 22, will receive access to the special race day event

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (Feb. 21, 2017) – Darlington Raceway is pleased to announce that it is once again giving fans the opportunity to participate in a special race-day celebration featuring several NASCAR Hall of Famers and other industry legends that helped build the foundation of the sport.

The Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast, considered one of the most special moments during the track’s Labor Day race weekend the past two years, will once again feature a panel of NASCAR icons, including Mark Martin and Leonard Wood, among others. The “fireside chat” will be moderated by NASCAR Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley.

“Darlington Raceway served as the backdrop for countless memorable moments that our NASCAR Hall of Famers experienced over the decades,” Kelley said. “Having the true legends of our sport continue to come back to help honor a place that is rooted in some of their proudest achievements and our sport’s most defining points in history is another reminder of the significance Darlington plays in both our past and future.”

The once-in-a-lifetime event was a must-see for over 1,000 race fans that participated in the 2016 breakfast. The opportunity to hear the legends of the sport tell stories about their racing heritage and success is a can’t-miss moment for fans.

“For the past two years, the Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast has truly been a highlight event of the race weekend,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “It is indeed an honor to have so many NASCAR legends in one place, talking about the most historical moments of their careers. We greatly appreciate Bojangles’ and the NASCAR Hall of Fame for their efforts to make this breakfast something truly special for our fans.”

The promotion kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Fans that purchase their seats to the Sept. 3 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 will receive free access to the Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast while supplies last.

This offer will be valid for ticket purchases made through the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 by calling 866-459-7223, visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com or through the track’s mobile app.

The Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast will take place on Sunday morning, Sept. 3 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. in the track’s hospitality village just outside turn three.

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is now The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tickets are on sale now by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com.

