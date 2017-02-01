B.J. McLeod Motorsports to field three XFINITY Series cars at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – To kick off their sophomore season of NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) competition, B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) will field three cars in Saturday afternoon’s PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

21-year-old Clint King will drive the team’s flagship No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro with sponsorship from Warehouse Design, while 2000 XFINITY Series champion Jeff Green will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro with longtime competitor David Starr rounding out the trio in the No. 99 Striping Technology L.P. Chevrolet Camaro.

“The guys have worked extremely hard, day and night to prepare three cars to go to Daytona, but we’re ready,” said team principal B.J. McLeod. “We have youth and experience representing our team this week, which we hope will provide opportunities to earn some strong finishes and kick off our 2017 XFINITY Series season on the right foot.”

King enters the second week of Speedweeks 2017 with momentum after finishing ninth in the season-opening Lucas Oil Engine Treatment 200 ARCA Racing Series race last Saturday.

Green will make his 24th start at the “World Center of Racing” and look to repeat his seventh place showing last February.

Starr, the Houston, Tex. native is set for his 10th career XFINITY showing at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

For Daytona, B.J. McLeod Motorsports is proud to welcome the support of Carefree Catering, ICE-FROST and @CouchCrewChief who will serve as associate marketing partners for the team’s 34th career XFINITY Series race.

The PowerShares® QQQ 300 (120 laps / 300 miles) is the first of 33 NASCAR XFINITY Series on the 2016 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Feb. 24 from 12:00 p.m. – 12:55 p.m. A final session is set for 2:00 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Feb. 25 beginning at 10:30 a.m. The 40-car field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90).

About Carefree Catering:

Carefree Catering (carefreecater.com): Central Florida’s fastest growing full-service caterer!

Family owned and operated, their passion for elegant as well as tasteful catering goes back many years. Whether you’re hosting a cocktail party for 20, a 50th Anniversary celebration for 100, or planning a wedding for 250, look to Carefree to make your event a success. We also cater to the Pharmaceutical industry providing delicious luncheons on short notice. Our goal is to have you join our growing list of satisfied clients who rely on us for all of their catering needs.

About ICE-FROST:

ICE-FROST (ice-frost.com) is a combination of environmentally safe minerals that when added to the ice in your cooler, will take the temperature down from 30° (that’s the average ice temperature in a cooler) to a frosty -10°.

Extend the life of your ice.

Turn your cooler into a freezer.

Made in the USA.

About @CouchCrewChief:

Six years ago, Jonathan Gruenke, started the twitter handle @CouchCrewChief as a fun race day gag. In the following years, it has grown to include in-race updates and a motorsports blog focused on new drivers, new teams, and road crew members who sacrifice to entertain the motorsports fans.

About B. J. McLeod Motorsports:

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMcLeodMotorsports.com) is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The team is owned by B. J. McLeod and wife Jessica. The team will field three Camaro Chevrolets in the Powershares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway with drivers Jeff Green (No. 8), Clint King (No. 78) and David Starr (No. 99).

