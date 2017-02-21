Bobby Allison To Be Inducted To City Of Hampton Speedway Lane Hall Of Fame; Hauler Parade To Follow

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 21, 2017) – Five-time Atlanta winner, 1983 Winston Cup Series champion and 2011 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Allison will be officially inducted into the city of Hampton, Georgia’s Speedway Lane Hall of Fame in a ceremony at 6 p.m. onThursday, March 2 at downtown Hampton’s Depot Park, as the city, home to Atlanta Motor Speedway, honors the racing legend to kick off its 2017 NASCAR weekend.

Established in 2013, Hampton’s Speedway Lane Hall of Fame honors influential members of the NASCAR community with strong ties to Georgia and Atlanta Motor Speedway. Its current members include Fayetteville, Georgia’s Rex White, Dawsonville, Georgia’s Bill Elliott, six-time Atlanta winner Richard Petty, five-time Atlanta winner Jeff Gordon, Speedway Motorsports, Inc. chairman Bruton Smith and Atlanta Motor Speedway president Ed Clark.

Born in Hueytown, Alabama, Allison’s storied career began in 1961 and today is one of the most recognizable names in stock car racing history. In 27 years of racing at NASCAR’s top level, Allison racked up 85 wins, including three in the Daytona 500, 85 poles, 446 top-10 finishes and was a seven-time Winston Cup Series most popular driver.

Currently, Allison is tied at fifth with back-to-back Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 winner Jimmie Johnson for most Atlanta wins with five. He also had 17 top-5 and 27 top-10 finishes in 48 career races at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Following Allison’s induction ceremony, the 5th annual hauler parade will kick off beginning at 6:30 p.m., as Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series transporters cruise through downtown Hampton prior to entering Atlanta Motor Speedway’s main infield tunnel for the weekend. The parade route will begin from Highway 20 and proceed northbound down East Main Street towards Highway 81 before turning back towards AMS.

Fans of all ages are invited to attend the parade and experience the charm of downtown Hampton in celebration of the arrival of Atlanta’s annual NASCAR weekend. Hampton is easily accessible from Interstate 75 via Highway 19/41 by taking Exit 235 or via Highway 20 by taking Exit 218.

NASCAR racing returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway March 3-5, 2017, featuring the Rinnai 250 XFINITY Series and Active Pest Control 200 Camping World Truck Series doubleheader onSaturday, March 4 and the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 5.

To purchase tickets today, call the AMS ticket office at (770) 946-4211, (877) 9-AMS-TIX or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

