CHEVY MENCS AT DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Ty Dillon Press Conf. Transcript

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

FEBRUARY 22, 2017

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CHEVROLET SS, met with media at the annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway. Full transcript:

WHO DO YOU THINK WILL WIN IT ALL THIS SEASON IN XFINITY?

“I’ve got some good teammates at our RCR group. We have five Xfinity teams this season. Brandon Jones is back for his second year. Daniel Hemric is the rookie of the group. Brendan Gaughan is the veteran of the group. We have a strong line-up again this year. I’m really excited to go back to Xfinity racing. I’m doing 27 races myself. Looking forward to being a part of that, and I think we have a good team of drivers that have a chance at winning it.”

WHAT ARE YOUR EXPECTATIONS FOR THIS WEEKEND? WHAT HAS IT BEEN LIKE WITH GERMAIN RACING AND BOOTIE BARKER?

“As soon as the season ended last year I was in the shop trying to get to know everybody and get that chemistry started working with a new team. Obviously much different for me being with RCR my whole career. Germain Racing, Bob Germain, Bootie and all the guys at the shop have welcomed me into the family. I’m so excited. We got kicked off strong with a qualifying effort. It doesn’t really mean everything here to qualify great here. But it is a good show of what kind of race cars we can bring to the track this year. Exciting start. I love working with Bootie, he is an awesome guy. I’m looking forward to a full season.”

ON BEING A PART OF THE NEXT GENERATION OF TOP DRIVERS:

“It’s pretty cool. 10 years ago, I was in my second year of racing a car and never expected to be where I am in 10 years. Wanted to be here. Didn’t know how it was going to happen and the roads that are going to get me here. It is exciting in this new age of NASCAR that is coming through. It is exciting to be racing guys I’ve been racing against for a long time now. Guys like Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace that I raced against in Legends cars and Bandoleros. Now we are all up here together. The youth movement is very exciting for the sport.”

