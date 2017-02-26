Tommy Baldwin Racing: Daytona 500 Advance

Elliott Sadler

No. 7 Golden Corral Chevrolet

Daytona International Speedway | February 26, 2017

Locked In: Following Sunday’s Daytona 500 pole qualifying session, Elliott Sadler and the No.7 Golden Corral team locked themselves into the Daytona 500 with the second fastest time among open teams. Now the team shifts their focus to shaking down the car during practice sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Welcome back, Golden Corral: Golden Corral returns for their seventh season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) with Tommy Baldwin Racing TBR). Also returning is the Top-10 Kids Eat Free promotion. If Elliott Sadler finishes in the Top-10 on Sunday, kids will eat free at any Golden Corral location nationwide.

Sadler says: “Tommy built a brand new car for this race and he was confident we would make the Daytona 500 in qualifying. He was right. Now we’re gonna shift our focus on making the Golden Coral Chevrolet handle well. We have three days of practice to massage on it to make sure we’re ready to get a top-10 so kids can eat free. I’m glad to be a part of the Daytona 500 and know we have a chance to have a lot of fun on Sunday.”

Tune In: Elliott Sadler and the No. 7 Golden Corral Chevrolet will take to the track on Thursday, February 23rd and will race in the second Can-Am Duel. Approx. green flag time is at 9:00 p.m. EST and we will roll off from the 18th position.

Daytona 500 coverage begins Sunday at 2:00 p.m. EST on FOX. Coverage can also be heard on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio channel 90 and MRN. The green flag is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST.

Follow Us: TBR is active on Social Media and we want you to be a part of our journey. Follow us for the latest news.

About Golden Corral

Golden Corral, based in Raleigh, N.C., is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain with 482 restaurants operating in 41 states as of January 1, 2017. Golden Corral is famous for its variety, including USDA steaks cooked to order, crispy fried chicken, seafood, awesome pot roast, hot yeast rolls, and desserts like homemade carrot cake and the Chocolate Wonderfall®. About Tommy Baldwin Racing

Founded in 2009, Tommy Baldwin Racing is a NASCAR organization that fields the No. 7 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Baldwin, a native of Long Island, New York, is a Daytona 500-winning crew chief in his ninth season as a Cup Series car owner.

For more information on Tommy Baldwin Racing, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter or their website.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **